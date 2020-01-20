Xiaomi Mi 10 design leaked; launching on February 11

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10. The company initially confirmed the Mi 10 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in December. It has not shared any official information about the upcoming smartphone including specifications, launch date, or more. According to a new report, a new poster for the upcoming smartphone has leaked online. This new poster shares some new information about Mi 10 including the possible launch date and the design. This information comes days after supposed live images of the device leaked online.

Xiaomi Mi 10 design and launch date

According to a report from Gizchina, a poster for the upcoming flagship smartphone leaked on Chinese website Weibo. Talking a closer look at the design, we see a quad-camera setup on the back in vertical alignment. All these sensors seem to be locked to a vertical black strip at the back. The label on the strip also hinted that the primary camera will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Xiaomi has also added a dual-tone LED flash unit along with the camera sensors on the back.

In addition, the design is somewhat similar to what we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. However, unlike the 4D surround screen, Mi 10 will come with a regular glass finish. Xiaomi showcased the Mi MIX Alpha almost a week back in the Indian market. The poster also emphasized that the flagship series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a 5G modem. Xiaomi may also launch the smartphone in two different colors including Black, and White.

The leaked poster also likely indicates the possible launch date of the smartphone. As per the poster, the company is expected to launch the smartphone on February 11, 2020. This is in line with what past reports have indicated. However, there is no other information available about the device now.