Xiaomi Mi 10 rumored to come with a 4,800mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10, the next flagship smartphone from the company, is expected to debut at MWC 2020. Lin Bin, Xiaomi co-founder and President, confirmed the existence of Mi 10 Pro on social media recently. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Mi 9 at MWC 2019 in February. There is a possibility that its successor will arrive at the same event next year in the form of vanilla Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since the company inadvertently revealed the existence of a flagship after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 earlier this month.

A fresh new rumor from Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform, reveals key details of the vanilla Xiaomi Mi 10. It reveals the battery capacity of this upcoming flagship smartphone. The vanilla Mi 10 is said to come with a battery capacity in the range of 4,500 and 4,800mAh. It is recommended to take this with a grain of salt since it does not offer specifics of the battery. The source behind the leak also notes that the actual capacity of this device might be 100mAh off in either direction. This makes the overall information more vague.

Watch: Charging Speed Comparison

If we see a 4,500mAh or higher capacity on the Xiaomi Mi 10, this will be a huge leap over its predecessor. The Mi 9 came with a small 3,300mAh battery. However, it should not be a surprise since the industry is breaching the 4,000mAh battery threshold set last year. One of the rumors also claims that the Mi 10 Pro will be able to charge its battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. This could be achieved using the 66W fast charger, which got certified earlier this year in China.

The fastest charging smartphone in the world right now is Oppo Reno Ace which uses a 65W fast wired charger. It can fill its 4,000mAh battery in just 28 minutes. While it might be faster than Xiaomi’s, it has to charge a smaller battery. The smaller Mi 10 might come with a smaller battery and charge faster using its 66W charger. Smartphone makers are in a race to build the fastest charging system for their devices. They are already working on up to 100W wired fast charging system and 50W wireless charging solution for devices.