Xiaomi Mi 10 users in India are getting new MIUI 11 update this week. The company's flagship phone is rolling out via over the air (OTA) and ROM images can also be downloaded. The latest MIUI update also offers April security patch for the device, and slew of other improvements.

The new update comes with firmware build version MIUI V11.0.5.0.QJBINXM, and as per the changelog, the Mi 10 now gets support for NavIC. You might recall that Xiaomi became the first major smartphone maker to bring NavIC to smartphones. Developed by ISRO in India, NavIC is a regional geo-positioning system. It is designed to provide accurate positioning in India and 1500km around the country with the help of 7 satellites.

Mi fans, here’s an update for the incredible #108MP, #Mi10 which will take your flagship experience to next level.#MIUI11 Global Stable ROM V11.0.5.0 has been rolled out for Mi 10.

Download now: https://t.co/V2xbgi8PfA RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/YCSLwatuSk — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) June 19, 2020

In addition to this, the update offers improvement to the status bar and notification panel. It also makes sure the Wi-Fi 6 icon only shows when the device is connected to network with this standard. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 along with Octa-core processor with 5G support. The phone has Adreno 650 GPU and the 5th generation AIE processor. Mi 10 comes in 8GB + 128GB variant with LPDDR5 memory and gets starting price tag of Rs 49,999 in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Beta roll out

The company is offering the latest Android beta version for its flagship for users. The only catch is they will have to flash the version images to their device manually. To make this happen, Mi 10 users will have unlock the bootloader of the device. Download the Mi 10 flash tool from Xiaomi website, and install it on their Windows PC.

They have to extract the images from the downloaded software and flash it to the Mi 10 connected to the PC by USB cable. You can get more details from this website. Interestingly, Xiaomi points out the Android 11 beta is based on AOSP, and not its MiUi interface.

