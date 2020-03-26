Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed due to COVID-19

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch in India, initially set for March 31, has been postponed. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that it won’t go ahead with the planned launch next week. The decision comes after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21 days lockdown in the country on Tuesday. With multiple cases of coronavirus being reported in the last 48 days, Xiaomi has made this decision. Realme, one of the rivals of Xiaomi, has also postponed it’s Narzo series launch. The company was set to launch the new product lineup today.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch postponed: Here is why

To help the government’s effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Xiaomi has also shut its Mi Home stores across the country. Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, confirmed on Twitter that the company won’t be offering home delivery for a temporary period. These decisions come after Xiaomi announced that it won’t proceed with the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 25, 2020. The Xiaomi Mi 10 in India will now happen once the lockdown is lifted by the government. However, there is no timeline given by the company just yet.

“We, at Xiaomi India are focusing our energy and synergy to support the nation in its fight against the #COVID19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement. India has reported 606 cases of coronavirus so far and 11 people have succumbed to the virus. With testing yet to scale in a big way, the government has proposed aggressive social distancing measures to flatten the curve. Tech companies are doing their best to help support the effort.

Xiaomi has donated lakhs of face masks to hospitals and the government. It has also donated hazmat suits to the government. Its peers like Vivo have also donated face masks. Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Lava have shut manufacturing facilities in Delhi-NCR to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch was seen as a big comeback for the Mi series in India. It would have been a big launch after the Mi MIX series. However, in the present situation, the launch needs to wait while people embrace social distance and avoid being infected from physical contact.