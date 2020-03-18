Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know

Xiaomi has again teased the India launch of the Mi 10 smartphone. The company’s latest tweet says “Well…yes. Small prep before we make a BIG announcement. Stay tuned, Mi fans. The wait is over. #108MPIsHere.” Xiaomi‘s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has hinted that the Mi 10 series will be priced a little higher in India. While the global launch of the Mi 10 will take place on March 27, there is a high possibility that India will get it earlier.

Furthermore, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India. The flagship device should also be available through the company’s Mi.com. Jain explained that the Mi 10 might be launched with a different pricing model. The reason behind this is a direct import (not made in India); the increase in goods and services tax; and the depreciating Indian Rupee. Xiaomi Mi 10’s price in China starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India.

Mi fans, we’ve worked very hard to bring this #108MP flagship experience to India. However, I want to add that we may have a different pricing model for this flagship due to (a) direct import (b) higher GST (c) depreciating ₹. Will keep everyone posted.#Xiaomi ❤️ #108MPIsHere https://t.co/HkMRftpyuz — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 18, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 full specifications, features

The smartphone features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It comes with a single hole-punch display design. The smartphone’s panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 will support 30W wired Flash Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The Pro version of the phone comes with 50W charging support and features a 4,500mAh battery.

As for photography, there are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor . Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster.