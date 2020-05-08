comscore Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box, TWS launch event live updates | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched

News

Interested Xiaomi fans can follow our launch event live updates below to get all the information regarding upcoming products. Here is are the live updates from the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch event.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G PG Lead

Xiaomi India is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G in the Indian market. The company has teased that it will also launch other products along with the smartphone. These products include the first true wireless earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones, and a rumored Mi Box. The launch event is scheduled to kick-off in about an hour at 12:00 noon today. Interested fans can head to the official Xiaomi YouTube channel to catch the event live. Considering the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus, the company is not holding an in-person event. In fact, the nation-wide global lock-down pushed the company to delay the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event in the past. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi box, Mi wireless earphones India launch today: Live stream details, expected features

In addition to the live stream, we will post everything as it happens in our live blow below. Interested Xiaomi fans can follow our launch event live updates below to get all the information regarding upcoming products. Beyond this, the company has already revealed that it will start taking Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-orders starting from 2 PM today. As part of the pre-orders, the company will offer a Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs 2,499 for free. The pre-order window will close on May 17. In the meantime, here is are the live updates from the Mi 10 5G launch event. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Story Timeline

Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price, live stream details, and more

LIVE UPDATES
12:52 PM IST 8 May

This concludes the launch event. Thank you for joining us for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch event.

Story Timeline

12:51 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:51 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price details

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G will be priced starting at Rs 49,999. Preorders start today, May 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM.

Story Timeline

12:48 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:48 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi is showcasing a highlight video for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.

Story Timeline

12:47 PM IST 8 May

Manu Kumar Jain is back on stage to recap the launch event.

Story Timeline

12:46 PM IST 8 May

Sumit is now talking about the experience on the Mi 10 5G including improved haptics, LHDC audio codec, and MultiLink.

Story Timeline

12:44 PM IST 8 May

Mi 10 5G specifications

All the specifications for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.

Story Timeline

12:44 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger announced

Here are all the details about the new Xiaomi wireless charger.

Story Timeline

12:43 PM IST 8 May

Mi 10 5G will come with a 4,780mAh battery, 30W wireless and wired charging.

Story Timeline

12:42 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Power specifications

Story Timeline

12:41 PM IST 8 May

All the hardware details except battery details.

Story Timeline

12:40 PM IST 8 May

More hardware features of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G include the fastest RAM, storage, and vapor chamber cooling.

Story Timeline

12:39 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Story Timeline

12:38 PM IST 8 May

Here are all the camera features on Mi 10 5G.

Story Timeline

12:37 PM IST 8 May

We will also get the option to capture RAW images in the camera on Mi 10 5G.

Story Timeline

12:36 PM IST 8 May

The Company has also added LOG mode in the video camera.

Story Timeline

12:35 PM IST 8 May

Here are all the features available in the Pro Video Mode on the Mi 10 5G.

Story Timeline

12:33 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes with Night Mode 2.0 in the market.

Story Timeline

12:32 PM IST 8 May

Sumit is talking about the camera specifications in detail.

Story Timeline

12:31 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:31 PM IST 8 May

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup along with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi has also added 8K video recording, Pro Mode, Shoot Steady, and more in the smartphone.

Story Timeline

12:30 PM IST 8 May

Mi 10 5G Camera specifications

Story Timeline

12:27 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Display specifications

Story Timeline

12:27 PM IST 8 May

It comes with 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Story Timeline

12:26 PM IST 8 May

Now Sumit is talking about the display specifications of the upcoming device.

Story Timeline

12:26 PM IST 8 May

The device will be available in two colors including Coral Green, and Twilight Green.

Story Timeline

12:25 PM IST 8 May

Sumit Sonal takes the stage to talk about Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.

Story Timeline

12:25 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G official

Story Timeline

12:24 PM IST 8 May

The company has priced at Rs 4,499 but it will be available at a special price of just Rs 3,999 for a limited time.

Story Timeline

12:23 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features

Story Timeline

12:22 PM IST 8 May

The earphones also come with voice assistant support.

Story Timeline

12:21 PM IST 8 May

The pair is optimised for MIUI and feature in-ear detection, and gesture controls.

Story Timeline

12:20 PM IST 8 May

They come with fast charging, and 4 hour backup on single charge.

Story Timeline

12:19 PM IST 8 May

It comes with a larger 14.2mm dynamic driver, noise cancellation, and more.

Story Timeline

12:17 PM IST 8 May

Vineeta takes on the stage to launch Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

Story Timeline

12:16 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499. It will go on sale starting from May 11 on Flipkart, and Mi.com.

Story Timeline

12:15 PM IST 8 May

Here is the comparison against other streaming solutions in the market.

Story Timeline

12:14 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K features

Here are the highlights for the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.

Story Timeline

12:13 PM IST 8 May

Mi Box 4K will also come with Data saver, 64-bit SoC, HDMI 2.0b, USB, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Story Timeline

12:12 PM IST 8 May

Mi Box 4K comes with a number of cutting edge technologies including Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, Android TV, and more.

Story Timeline

12:10 PM IST 8 May

This is how Mi Box 4K works.

Story Timeline

12:10 PM IST 8 May

Mi Box 4K is official.

Story Timeline

12:09 PM IST 8 May

Reddy outlines that Mi TV has been the strongest beyond smartphones for the company.

Story Timeline

12:09 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:08 PM IST 8 May

Raghu Reddy takes on the stage after a short video regarding the Mi brand.

Story Timeline

12:07 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:06 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi will focus on these three pillars while launching its products.

Story Timeline

12:05 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi plans to bring multiple Mi products to India this year.

Story Timeline

12:04 PM IST 8 May

He added that Xiaomi was the fastest growing brand in the world in Q1, 2020.

Story Timeline

12:03 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:02 PM IST 8 May

Jain is outlining its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story Timeline

12:02 PM IST 8 May

Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain has just taken the stage.

Story Timeline

12:01 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

12:00 PM IST 8 May

Story Timeline

11:51 AM IST 8 May

We are just minutes away from the launch event. The live stream is showcasing existing Xiaomi markets available in the market.

Story Timeline

11:38 AM IST 8 May

Here, we will share everything directly from the Mi 10 launch event as, and when it happens. The company is expected to launch the much anticipated Xiaomi Mi 105G along with Mi 10 Box, and Mi TWS.

Story Timeline

11:37 AM IST 8 May

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live blog

Hello everyone, Welcome to the live blog for the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 11:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro: शाओमी या वनप्लस, किसके स्मार्टफोन में है कितना दम

Xiaomi 11 मई को लॉन्च करेगा ये न्यू वाटर प्यूरीफायर, होंगे ये खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless EarPhone 2 भारत में 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 500 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Box, किसी भी टीवी को बना देगा Smart TV

Xiaomi Mi 10 Live Update: 108 MP कैमरा के साथ Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs