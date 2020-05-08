Xiaomi India is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G in the Indian market. The company has teased that it will also launch other products along with the smartphone. These products include the first true wireless earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones, and a rumored Mi Box. The launch event is scheduled to kick-off in about an hour at 12:00 noon today. Interested fans can head to the official Xiaomi YouTube channel to catch the event live. Considering the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus, the company is not holding an in-person event. In fact, the nation-wide global lock-down pushed the company to delay the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event in the past. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi box, Mi wireless earphones India launch today: Live stream details, expected features

In addition to the live stream, we will post everything as it happens in our live blow below. Interested Xiaomi fans can follow our launch event live updates below to get all the information regarding upcoming products. Beyond this, the company has already revealed that it will start taking Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-orders starting from 2 PM today. As part of the pre-orders, the company will offer a Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs 2,499 for free. The pre-order window will close on May 17. In the meantime, here is are the live updates from the Mi 10 5G launch event. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Story Timeline