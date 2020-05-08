Xiaomi India is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G in the Indian market. The company has teased that it will also launch other products along with the smartphone. These products include the first true wireless earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones, and a rumored Mi Box. The launch event is scheduled to kick-off in about an hour at 12:00 noon today. Interested fans can head to the official Xiaomi YouTube channel to catch the event live. Considering the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus, the company is not holding an in-person event. In fact, the nation-wide global lock-down pushed the company to delay the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event in the past. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi box, Mi wireless earphones India launch today: Live stream details, expected features
In addition to the live stream, we will post everything as it happens in our live blow below. Interested Xiaomi fans can follow our launch event live updates below to get all the information regarding upcoming products. Beyond this, the company has already revealed that it will start taking Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-orders starting from 2 PM today. As part of the pre-orders, the company will offer a Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs 2,499 for free. The pre-order window will close on May 17. In the meantime, here is are the live updates from the Mi 10 5G launch event.
This concludes the launch event. Thank you for joining us for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch event.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G price details
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G will be priced starting at Rs 49,999. Preorders start today, May 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
Xiaomi is showcasing a highlight video for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.
Manu Kumar Jain is back on stage to recap the launch event.
Sumit is now talking about the experience on the Mi 10 5G including improved haptics, LHDC audio codec, and MultiLink.
Mi 10 5G specifications
All the specifications for the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger announced
Here are all the details about the new Xiaomi wireless charger.
Mi 10 5G will come with a 4,780mAh battery, 30W wireless and wired charging.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Power specifications
All the hardware details except battery details.
More hardware features of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G include the fastest RAM, storage, and vapor chamber cooling.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC
Here are all the camera features on Mi 10 5G.
We will also get the option to capture RAW images in the camera on Mi 10 5G.
The Company has also added LOG mode in the video camera.
Here are all the features available in the Pro Video Mode on the Mi 10 5G.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes with Night Mode 2.0 in the market.
Sumit is talking about the camera specifications in detail.
The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup along with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi has also added 8K video recording, Pro Mode, Shoot Steady, and more in the smartphone.
Mi 10 5G Camera specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Display specifications
It comes with 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz touch sampling rate.
Now Sumit is talking about the display specifications of the upcoming device.
The device will be available in two colors including Coral Green, and Twilight Green.
Sumit Sonal takes the stage to talk about Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G official
The company has priced at Rs 4,499 but it will be available at a special price of just Rs 3,999 for a limited time.
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features
The earphones also come with voice assistant support.
The pair is optimised for MIUI and feature in-ear detection, and gesture controls.
They come with fast charging, and 4 hour backup on single charge.
It comes with a larger 14.2mm dynamic driver, noise cancellation, and more.
Vineeta takes on the stage to launch Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499. It will go on sale starting from May 11 on Flipkart, and Mi.com.
Here is the comparison against other streaming solutions in the market.
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K features
Here are the highlights for the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.
Mi Box 4K will also come with Data saver, 64-bit SoC, HDMI 2.0b, USB, and Bluetooth 4.2.
Mi Box 4K comes with a number of cutting edge technologies including Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, Android TV, and more.
This is how Mi Box 4K works.
Mi Box 4K is official.
Reddy outlines that Mi TV has been the strongest beyond smartphones for the company.
Raghu Reddy takes on the stage after a short video regarding the Mi brand.
Xiaomi will focus on these three pillars while launching its products.
Xiaomi plans to bring multiple Mi products to India this year.
He added that Xiaomi was the fastest growing brand in the world in Q1, 2020.
Jain is outlining its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain has just taken the stage.
We are just minutes away from the launch event. The live stream is showcasing existing Xiaomi markets available in the market.
Here, we will share everything directly from the Mi 10 launch event as, and when it happens. The company is expected to launch the much anticipated Xiaomi Mi 105G along with Mi 10 Box, and Mi TWS.
