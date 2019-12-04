comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 launch in early 2020; will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch in early 2020; will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

As part of his address, Bin confirmed that Qualcomm is “the most important partner” for the smartphone maker. The company confirmed this by adding that Xiaomi has sold about 427 million Qualcomm-powered devices in 8 years.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is hard at work to prepare its upcoming flagship smartphone devices in the market. It has been tight-lipped about future devices with the exception of the upcoming K30 series. In addition, a new teaser hinting at Poco F2, and Mi MIX 4 also surfaced online. However, we are not sure if this teaser poster is the real deal or something made up. The only thing that we are aware of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones is the recently confirmed Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The company CEO Lin Bin confirmed that the company is working on its Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 details and Snapdragon 865 SoC details

Bin made this announcement on stage at the Day 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit event in Hawaii. As part of his address, Bin confirmed that Qualcomm is “the most important partner” for the smartphone maker. The company confirmed this by sharing an important number. Taking a closer look, Xiaomi has sold about 427 million Qualcomm-powered devices in 8 years. The company has also claimed that it is planning to launch multiple 5G smartphones in the market in 2020. All the nine Mi-branded flagship devices have also featured Snapdragon 8 Series flagship processors.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The company did not share any additional information regarding the device except the rough timeline. First up, the device is expected to launch in Q1 2020. Beyond this, the device will be 5G capable with the help of Snapdragon 865. Bin also refused to share any more information about the upcoming smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platforms announced at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019

Also Read

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platforms announced at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019

As per a past report, the device may already have received certification for the devices. According to a recent report, a 5G-capable smartphone received certification in China. The device is also likely to feature a 66W fast charging technology. Xiaomi also confirmed that it will work with Qualcomm to bring 5G connectivity to almost all its devices and price-points.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 10:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

News

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced
Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details
Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

News

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC
Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders surface online; details

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders surface online; details

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 की फ्लैश सेल दोपहर 12 बजे, 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी और 64GB स्टोरेज वाले मोबाइल को 584 रुपये में ले आएं घर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro आज फिर आएगा सेल पर, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

BSNL ने 777 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान 500GB डाटा और दूसरे बेनिफिट के साथ किया पेश

FASTag खरीदने पर Airtel के अनलिमिटेड प्रीपेड प्लान्स पर मिल रहा है 150 रुपये का कैशबैक

Xiaomi ने Mi Credit भारत में सभी एंड्रॉइड फोन के लिए किया लॉन्च, 5 मिनट में मिलेगा लोन

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced
Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details
Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

News

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC