Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is hard at work to prepare its upcoming flagship smartphone devices in the market. It has been tight-lipped about future devices with the exception of the upcoming K30 series. In addition, a new teaser hinting at Poco F2, and Mi MIX 4 also surfaced online. However, we are not sure if this teaser poster is the real deal or something made up. The only thing that we are aware of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones is the recently confirmed Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The company CEO Lin Bin confirmed that the company is working on its Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 details and Snapdragon 865 SoC details

Bin made this announcement on stage at the Day 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit event in Hawaii. As part of his address, Bin confirmed that Qualcomm is “the most important partner” for the smartphone maker. The company confirmed this by sharing an important number. Taking a closer look, Xiaomi has sold about 427 million Qualcomm-powered devices in 8 years. The company has also claimed that it is planning to launch multiple 5G smartphones in the market in 2020. All the nine Mi-branded flagship devices have also featured Snapdragon 8 Series flagship processors.

The company did not share any additional information regarding the device except the rough timeline. First up, the device is expected to launch in Q1 2020. Beyond this, the device will be 5G capable with the help of Snapdragon 865. Bin also refused to share any more information about the upcoming smartphone.

As per a past report, the device may already have received certification for the devices. According to a recent report, a 5G-capable smartphone received certification in China. The device is also likely to feature a 66W fast charging technology. Xiaomi also confirmed that it will work with Qualcomm to bring 5G connectivity to almost all its devices and price-points.