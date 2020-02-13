comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch today: Check expected features, price, live stream details, and more

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will kick off at 2:00PM CST Asia, which is 11:30AM in India, and users can watch the event via the official Xiaomi account on Weibo. 

  Published: February 13, 2020 9:44 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 is all set to launch in China today. The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event will take place via an “online-only broadcast” today. The Mi 10 launch will kick off at 2:00PM CST Asia, which is 11:30AM in India, and users can watch the event via the official Xiaomi account on Weibo. Xiaomi’s latest smartphone will pack Qualcomm’s flagship  Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is likely to come with a big curved display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could arrive with LPDDR5 RAM and quad rear camera setup. The Mi 10 is a sequel to the Mi 9, which made its debut last year. In addition to the Mi 10, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Pro version of the phone. The Mi 10 series will likely ships with MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications, features (expected)

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a curved AMOLED display. It will offer a single punch-hole design and even support 90Hz display. The phone could have a 180Hz touch sampling rate and offer support for HDR10+ standard. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset as in December 2019, the company announced that it will launch a phone with the same chip.

As per teasers, the device will sport a big 4,500mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 50W wired Flash Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. What else, the phone could have 8K video recording support and dual stereo speakers too, as per a teaser. In terms of connectivity, the Mi 10 is likely to support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster.

If rumors to are to be believed, the quad rear camera setup of the Mi 10 will include a 108-megapixel sensor. It is said to include Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. Xiaomi could launch Mi 10 with up to 16GB of RAM. The Mi 10 price could start from CNY 4,200 (approximately Rs 43,000), which might be for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is rumored to cost CNY 4,500 (approximately Rs 46,000), whereas the 12GB + 256GB model could cost CNY 4,900 (approx Rs 50,200).

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 9:44 AM IST

