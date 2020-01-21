Xiaomi is all set to soon launch the Mi 10, which could be unveiled some time in mid-February. The Mi 10 has already been leaked many times ahead of its launch. There are even rumors that the phone could launch on the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. If that wasn’t enough, Xiaomi has another trick up its sleeve to steal the spotlight from the Galaxy S20 Ultra – a 108-megapixel camera of its own.

According to a new leak, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 will feature a 108-megapixel camera. The tip comes from reliable Weibo account Digital Chat Station. If true, the Mi 10 will become the first commercially available smartphone to feature both the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and the latest Samsung camera sensor. Xiaomi has already used a 108-megapixel sensor on the Mi Note 10 Pro.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro – What we know so far

Other recent leaks speculate that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a quad-camera setup. Apart from the main 108-megapixel lens, the setup will reportedly include 20, 12 and 5-megapixel lenses. These will most likely be used as telephoto, ultra-wide-angle and depth-sensing lenses. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to also feature the 108-megapixel starring quad-camera setup. However, here the three other lenses used are of 48, 12 and 8-megapixels.

Expected specifications

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will feature a design similar to the Mi 9, with the camera setups in the top left of the back. Additionally, the Mi 10 will also likely be the cheapest device featuring the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Other leaked information we have so far on the standard Mi 10 include the presence of a 4,500mAh battery and 66W fast charging. The phone could have a punch-hole setup on the front and an OLED display, likely with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be reportedly available in three variants. These will have 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.