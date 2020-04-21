comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

News

Xiaomi has confirmed that MIUI 12 and Mi 10 Lite 5G will debut on April 27. Here is a look at expected price and specifications of Mi 10 Lite and key features of MIUI 12.

  • Updated: April 21, 2020 12:41 PM IST
mi-10-lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and MIUI 12 will be made official on April 27. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the launch via a post on Weibo. On the micro-blogging site, Xiaomi confirmed that the launch is set for 2:00PM local time (or 11.30AM IST). The official confirmation comes after a discussion thread appeared speculating the launch of an unannounced smartphone. This thread on the Mi Community in China said that the new device will launch only in its home market. Also Read - MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know

Now, we know that this unannounced smartphone is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition or Mi 10 Lite. It will be a 5G smartphone joining the Mi 10 family. Alongside the Mi 10 Lite, Xiaomi will also unveil the MIUI 12. The poster for this upcoming device has confirmed that it will feature a square-shaped camera module. The setup shows that there is a periscope lens and support for up to 50x zoom on the smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app: Check what's new

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

A reliable tipster has posted on Weibo that the Mi 10 Lite 5G for China weighs around 192 grams. It is said to be 7.98mm thick and packs a 4,160mAh battery. The smartphone is also said to have been online for a long time. The details and specifications of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G were announced at the end of March in Europe. It seems Xiaomi is bringing the Mi 10 Lite 5G sold in Europe to its home market this month. Also Read - MIUI 12: Four new hidden features spotted in Xiaomi's upcoming UI

Photo: GizmoChina/Weibo

The smartphone set for launch in China is, however, different from the one being sold in Europe. The European variant of Mi 10 Lite does not feature a periscope lens. The Mi 10 Lite for China could be the 5G capable Xiaomi phone spotted with model number M2002J9E last month. The M2002J9E was spotted with support for 22.5W fast charging and might share some hardware elements with the European variant.

In Europe, the Mi 10 Lite 5G comes equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, it offers 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It might use the same 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. But the rest of the setup might be different to accommodate the periscope lens. However, Xiaomi MIUI 12 could be the real star at this launch event.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app: Check what's new

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app: Check what's new

The MIUI 12 is expected to bring much a refreshed user experience. The big change is likely to come in the form of a unified font across the interface. Xiaomi MIUI 12 update is also tipped to bring seamless navigation experience and faster animations. There will be a system-wide dark mode like Android 10 and support for dark mode across more system applications. We are also expecting to see improved battery performance.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 12:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2020 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020
Gaming
PUBG devs release Anti-Cheat and Performance Plans for 2020
Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

News

Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

Riot Games offers big bug-bounty on Vanguard program

Gaming

Riot Games offers big bug-bounty on Vanguard program

NVIDIA GeForce Now will lose major game titles on April 24

Gaming

NVIDIA GeForce Now will lose major game titles on April 24

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung plans to design a 600-megapixel image sensor

Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27
Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched
MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April

News

MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020
Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

हिंदी समाचार

MTNL यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, 9 सितंबर तक इन सात प्लान में मिलेगा अतिरिक्त डेटा

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Display 1A मॉनिटर, जानिए कीमत और खास फीचर्स

करोड़ों फेसबुक यूजर्स का नंबर और पर्सनल डेटा हुआ लीक, कुछ पैसे में मिल रही जानकारी

शाओमी इस तारीख को लॉन्च करेगी अपना दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

Samsung plans to design a 600-megapixel image sensor
News
Samsung plans to design a 600-megapixel image sensor
Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus

News

Google Optimize feature to help keep websites updated through coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support to launch soon
WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call

News

WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a video call
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27