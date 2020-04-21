Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and MIUI 12 will be made official on April 27. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the launch via a post on Weibo. On the micro-blogging site, Xiaomi confirmed that the launch is set for 2:00PM local time (or 11.30AM IST). The official confirmation comes after a discussion thread appeared speculating the launch of an unannounced smartphone. This thread on the Mi Community in China said that the new device will launch only in its home market. Also Read - MIUI 12 launch expected by end of April: All you need to know

Now, we know that this unannounced smartphone is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition or Mi 10 Lite. It will be a 5G smartphone joining the Mi 10 family. Alongside the Mi 10 Lite, Xiaomi will also unveil the MIUI 12. The poster for this upcoming device has confirmed that it will feature a square-shaped camera module. The setup shows that there is a periscope lens and support for up to 50x zoom on the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27

A reliable tipster has posted on Weibo that the Mi 10 Lite 5G for China weighs around 192 grams. It is said to be 7.98mm thick and packs a 4,160mAh battery. The smartphone is also said to have been online for a long time. The details and specifications of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G were announced at the end of March in Europe. It seems Xiaomi is bringing the Mi 10 Lite 5G sold in Europe to its home market this month.

The smartphone set for launch in China is, however, different from the one being sold in Europe. The European variant of Mi 10 Lite does not feature a periscope lens. The Mi 10 Lite for China could be the 5G capable Xiaomi phone spotted with model number M2002J9E last month. The M2002J9E was spotted with support for 22.5W fast charging and might share some hardware elements with the European variant.

In Europe, the Mi 10 Lite 5G comes equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, it offers 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It might use the same 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. But the rest of the setup might be different to accommodate the periscope lens. However, Xiaomi MIUI 12 could be the real star at this launch event.

The MIUI 12 is expected to bring much a refreshed user experience. The big change is likely to come in the form of a unified font across the interface. Xiaomi MIUI 12 update is also tipped to bring seamless navigation experience and faster animations. There will be a system-wide dark mode like Android 10 and support for dark mode across more system applications. We are also expecting to see improved battery performance.