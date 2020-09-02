Xiaomi recently launched its first 5G smartphone in Japan and it is the Mi 10 Lite 5G. The Lite variant of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 from this year was earlier unveiled in Europe back in July this year. The smartphone formed part of the products that were announced by the tech giant in Japan during an event that marked the 10th anniversary of the brand in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and more

The Mi 10 Lite 5G will go on sale in the country starting September 4 and will be priced at 42,740 Japanese Yen. That’s equivalent to roughly Rs 29,384. The same phone costs a little more at 349 Euros in Europe. This could point at a lower price, similar to the Japanese pricing if the phone ever comes to India. Also Read - Redmi 9A to launch today: Expected price and specifications of this budget Xiaomi phone

Mi 10 Lite 5G specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with FHD+ resolution. The display houses a waterdrop notch design with the front-facing camera. The presence of an AMOLED screen also makes sure the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner on the lower portion of the display panel. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G TENAA certification reveals key specifications; check details

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. There is a 4,160mAh battery and it has support for 20W fast charging. In terms of camera optics, the phone Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back. This comprises a main 48-megapixel AI sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. A number of signature flagship features on the higher-end Mi 10 make it to the Lite. These include Pro Mode and Night mode 2.0.

However, no Xiaomi anniversary is complete with the launch of just one major product. Hence, apart from the smartphone, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Smart Band 5 in Japan at a price of 4,490 Yen. The brand also announced the Mi Air Purifier 3H at 19,900 Yen, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic at 3,990 Yen, and the Xiaomi Airdots Basic earphones at 2,490 Yen.

