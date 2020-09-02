comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan on 10th anniversary
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan on 10th anniversary

News

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G in particular, was launched at a lower price in Japan compared to the European pricing.

  • Published: September 2, 2020 2:21 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 3

Xiaomi recently launched its first 5G smartphone in Japan and it is the Mi 10 Lite 5G. The Lite variant of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 from this year was earlier unveiled in Europe back in July this year. The smartphone formed part of the products that were announced by the tech giant in Japan during an event that marked the 10th anniversary of the brand in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and more

The Mi 10 Lite 5G will go on sale in the country starting September 4 and will be priced at 42,740 Japanese Yen. That’s equivalent to roughly Rs 29,384. The same phone costs a little more at 349 Euros in Europe. This could point at a lower price, similar to the Japanese pricing if the phone ever comes to India. Also Read - Redmi 9A to launch today: Expected price and specifications of this budget Xiaomi phone

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Mi 10 Lite 5G specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED TrueColor display with FHD+ resolution. The display houses a waterdrop notch design with the front-facing camera. The presence of an AMOLED screen also makes sure the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner on the lower portion of the display panel. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G TENAA certification reveals key specifications; check details

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. There is a 4,160mAh battery and it has support for 20W fast charging. In terms of camera optics, the phone Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a quad-camera setup on the back. This comprises a main 48-megapixel AI sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. A number of signature flagship features on the higher-end Mi 10 make it to the Lite. These include Pro Mode and Night mode 2.0.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications, and more

However, no Xiaomi anniversary is complete with the launch of just one major product. Hence, apart from the smartphone, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Smart Band 5 in Japan at a price of 4,490 Yen. The brand also announced the Mi Air Purifier 3H at 19,900 Yen, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic at 3,990 Yen, and the Xiaomi Airdots Basic earphones at 2,490 Yen.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 2:21 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

49999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Poco M2 launch date announced, display notch confirmed
News
Poco M2 launch date announced, display notch confirmed
Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India

OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4

News

OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in pictures

Photo Gallery

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in pictures

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Poco M2 launch date announced, display notch confirmed

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India

OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

News

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Play Store पर Top 10 में छाएं देसी एप्स, पीएम मोदी ने मन की बात में किया था जिक्र

Xiaomi Redmi 9A भारत में 6,799 रुपये में लॉन्च, 2 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

POCO M2 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, हो सकता है रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

Tata Sky ने पेश किया नया प्लान, मिलेगा 500 जीबी डेटा कैप

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Poco M2 launch date announced, display notch confirmed
News
Poco M2 launch date announced, display notch confirmed
Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in India
OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4

News

OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know
Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report

News

Apple AirTag tracker to launch alongside iPhone 12 in October: Report

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers