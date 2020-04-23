Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone as part of its Mi 10 lineup. The company will launch the affordable, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G at a launch event on April 27, 2020, in China. Xiaomi has also started sharing teaser posters on its official Weibo account to generate some hype regarding the smartphone. As part of the teasers, the company has already teased the specifications, some color options, the retail packaging, and more. In addition, the company will also officially launch the next major version of its in-house Android-based skin, MIUI 12. Xiaomi shared some new posters highlighting more specifications for its Mi 10 Lite smartphone. Let’s check out the new posters and the new smartphone details. Also Read - Xiaomi, Redmi bootloader unlocking won’t void your warranty, but here’s what will

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters share new information; details

Previously reported posters have already shared some information regarding the color variants of the upcoming smartphone. Xiaomi also revealed that the smartphone will come with just 8mm thickness and 200grams weight. New posters have just confirmed that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display. This panel will be 33 percent slimmer than traditional LCD panels on other devices. The display will also come with a compact dot notch on the top. Xiaomi also teased that the smartphone may come in at least six different color options. These include Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, Blueberry, Black, and a sixth mystery color. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

The company likely teased that the mystery color has something to do with “Dream”. It is likely that the sixth color may launch in a special limited edition variant. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G will also come with a quad-camera setup. This setup will feature the primary camera, a secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a dedicated macro lens. The smartphone will also feature a fourth, telephoto lens with up to 50x zoom. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi has already launched the smartphone in the European market. Inspecting the specifications of the Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe, we likely know the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The company will launch the device under the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone in China. As per the European version, the Chinese version may run on Snapdragon 765G SoC. Other specifications include a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi is also expected to add an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with support for 22.5W fast charging.