Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone with quad-cameras launched

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone which will put 5G into perspective for the mid ranged segment. We were set to get low cost 5G smartphones for a while now, and it seems we finally have our first look of one. Xiaomi has launched its newest Mi 10 Lite which is the new 5G smartphone which has been priced at €349 (Rs 29,200 approximately). This is the first of the affordable 5G smartphones that have arrived in 2020.

This is part of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series of smartphones in terms of look, feel and general specifications. But it does differ in some aspects which are key. The new smartphone will be available in the European markets starting early May. It is set to have three different color options, but India availability has not been announced yet.

Besides the Mi 10 Lite 5G, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in Europe. The Mi 10 has a starting price tag of €799 (Rs 66,800 approx) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant has been priced at €899 (Rs 75,200 approx). The Mi 10 Pro has been priced at €999 (Rs 83,500 approx) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite features a Snapdragon 765G processor which has apparently been designed specifically for gaming. It comes with an integrated 5G modem and also features LiquidCool tech. It features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the back it features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Details of the other three sensors have not been revealed by Xiaomi yet. But the company has shared that the camera will feature Pro Mode, Shoot Steady, “AI dynamic skyscaping” and others. The Mi 10 Lite 5G has a 4,160mAh battery with support for 20W wired fast charging. It has color options of White, Gray and Green.