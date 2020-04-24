Xiaomi is set to launch two big products on April 27. One of these is the company’s much-awaited custom Android skin – MIUI 12. The other is a toned-down version of the flagship Mi 10 series. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, also known as the Mi 10 Youth Edition recently was spotted on TENAA for certifications. The certifications bring us a look at the device through new pictures. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online; share more details about the display, camera, and colors

Apart from the designs, the certifications also reveal key specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G/ Mi 10 Youth Edition ahead of its launch. As expected, the device features upper mid-range specifications, that will justify its ‘Lite’ moniker. Check out the specifications below. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and MIUI 12 to launch on April 27: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G specifications

As reported by the ITHome the model number of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is M2002J9E. The phone has a using a 6.57-inch 2400 x 1080 resolution AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch on top. The water-drop notch over a punch-hole setup is surprising, considering Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 series has also adopted the pill-shaped notch already. Also Read - Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV in Europe

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. Further, there is a 4GB+64GB variant, 6GB+128GB variant and the highest 8GB+256GB variant. For the camera, there is a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera. However, the other three lenses in the module are still a mystery. On the front is a single 16-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition/ Lite comes with a 4060mAh battery, and no information on its charging capabilities is officially available yet. The smartphone is thin at 7.98mm and weighs just 192 grams.

The report also mentions the presence of a 50x periscope lens on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. Further, this lens will support 5x optical zoom and 10X hybrid zoom, mentions the report. The Mi 10 Lite is expected to launch in two colors – blueberry mint and heiqiao storm, along with a Doraemon Limited Edition. As previously mentioned, the phone will launch on April 27. Stay tuned for more updates on the device.