Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked live images reveal punch-hole and more
Xiaomi Mi 10 live images leaked; shows off punch-hole display, quad rear cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 10 live images are in contrast to earlier leaks that stated that the phone could feature a clean screen without any notch or punch-hole setup.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 live images

Chinese brand Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship device – The Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to be launched sometime in February. Even with a month left for the official unveiling we already have a lot of information on the phone via leaks. However, now recently leaked pictures reveal the first look at the phone itself.

The leaked pictures come from an Instagram page called Techdroider. The smartphone in the picture is slightly different from what everybody expected after previous leaks. The Mi 10 was reportedly going to have a clean display with no notch or punch hole. However, the new images clearly show a single punch-hole cut out on the top left side of the screen.

This could mean one of two possibilities. The first is that the phone shown in the photos is indeed the Mi 10. This would imply that the earlier leak about the phone featuring a clean display was wrong. The second possibility is that the phone revealed in the photos is the basic version of the Mi 10. This would imply that the Mi 10 Pro actually exists, featuring a no-notch, no-punch-hole display. Xiaomi’s president had earlier confirmed that the smartphone will have a Pro version.

Other details involving the rear design we had so far actually fall in line with the new pictures. The phone features the quad-camera setup we expected. However, the leak could also just be a fake. Which means that either version of the upcoming Mi 10 would look nothing like the pictures. We will just have to wait for more details to arrive on the phone to confirm how it looks.

Expected specifications

Apart from the Snapdragon 856, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad-camera setup. According to rumored specifications, a high refresh rate OLED panel and 66W fast charging could be included in the phone. Xiaomi is also expected to provide a premium metal body design along with elements like an in-display fingerprint sensor.

