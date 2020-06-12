Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta

Google recently launched the Android 11 beta 1 enabling both developers and enthusiasts to try their hands at the next major Android update. The build is still in beta stage and far from the final release that we will see later but regardless, is a great way to experience Android 11 before everyone else. While the latest Android 11 beta 1 is currently available only for Google’s Pixel smartphones, other manufacturers are expected to follow. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta now available: All you need to know

One of the brands is Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, which has just confirmed that some of its flagship phones will be getting the update. The brand will be releasing the Android 11 beta to the Mi 10 series, consisting of the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro, along with the Poco F2 Pro, also known as the Redmi K30 Pro in China. Note that the Android 11 beta is not be confused with the official Android 11 update, which will be coming to a lot of Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices later. Also Read - Android 11 beta now available for download: How to install

The announcement for the Android 11 Beta for the Mi 10 series comes via a tweet from the MIUI twitter handle. This means that when Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro users experience the Android 11 beta on their phones, it will already be wrapped with MIUI, likely MIUI 12. The same can be expected from the Poco F2 Pro. Similarly, Oppo also recently announced that its flagship Find X2 series will get the Android 11 beta with ColorOS on top. Also Read - Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices, non-Pixel devices could be supported later

This is new because Android betas have, at least in the last two years, come as stock builds to even phones by other OEMs like Xiaomi and Oppo. The phones which got the Android Pie beta two years ago got a stock Android experience, and so did the phone that got the Android 10 beta last year. The new developments will be an interesting take since both users and developers will now be able to taste the new Android 11 directly in their custom skin flavors.

Story Timeline