Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro as its next flagship smartphones for the global market. The smartphones are expected to be made official at Mobile World Congress 2020 in February. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi President Lin Bin confirmed the existence of the devices. It will be among the first set of flagship smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. While details of the device have leaked in the past few days, the full specifications have appeared for the first time now.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Leaked Specifications and Price

A Weibo user has reportedly posted an image on China’s micro-blogging platform that reveals full specifications of these two devices. If these leaked specifications are anything to go by then the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro won’t be much different. They are also expected to feature the same design. The only difference between the two models is expected to be seen in areas like battery capacity and camera setup. They will share the same processor, display with identical screen size and MIUI version. Here is a look at some of the key features of those two models.

At the Snapdragon Summit, we got our first official confirmation that Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be the first to feature Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The new leak shows that the devices will come equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED display that offers 90Hz refresh rate. This display panel is expected to be similar to the Fluid Display seen on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. For imaging, the Mi 10 will feature a quad rear camera setup with the primary being a Sony IMX686 sensor. There will also be a secondary 20-megapixel sensor paired with a 12-megapixel shooter and a 5-megapixel shooter. The last two could be meant for depth and macro imaging.

There is also mention of a 30x digital zoom support on the Mi 10. The leak also reveals that the Mi 10 will come with a 4,500mAh battery. A previous leak had claimed that the battery capacity will be between 4,500mAh and 4,800mAh. There is also mention of support for triple fast charging. The leak notes that it will support 40W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It will also include support for 10W reverse wireless charging, NFC and dual-mode 5G connectivity. The leak reveals that it will come in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top end model is said to be priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 32,750).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Leaked Specifications and Price

The Mi 10 Pro will be identical to Mi 10 with 6.5-inch OLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC but will different in terms of battery capacity and camera configuration. In fact, it seems to borrow imaging prowess of the Mi Note 10 series. The leak claims that the main camera will use 108-megapixel Samsung sensor. It will be paired with a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, third 12-megapixel camera and an additional 8-megapixel shooter.

It is also tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery that will support 66W fast wired charging. Interestingly, it is tipped to offer 40W fast wireless charging as well. At that rate, most people will prefer wireless charging over wired charging. The leak claims there storage variants: 12GB + 128GB base model priced at RMB 3,799 (around Rs 38,870). The second model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for RMB 4,099 (around Rs 42,000). The top-end model could come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and retail for RMB 4,499 (around Rs 46,000).