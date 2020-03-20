comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 series gets Netflix HD certification | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro get Netflix HD certified ahead of launch in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are going to be launched by the company on March 31.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 3:43 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has another perk to offer with its latest flagship Mi 10 series. The Xiaomi Mi 10 has been certified by Netflix and supports HD video and HDR10. The feature is a hit or miss for Mi 10 users in China, where the streaming service isn’t very popular. However, for other Mi fans across the globe, this is good news.

Netflix HD compatibility means that the device is officially supported by Netflix for streaming content in high definition (HD). The Xiaomi Mi 10 series, consisting of the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro is the latest of smartphones to join this category. Zhang Guoquan, Xiaomi’s Director of Smartphone Software Department, revealed the news. He also revealed that Xiaomi had to send over a unit to Netflix. The company then tested the implementation of Netflix HD on the smartphone, following which the certification was released.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specifications and features

The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1,120 nits peak brightness. The device comes with a single hole-punch display design. The smartphone’s panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 will support 30W wired Flash Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. Further, the Mi 10 Pro comes with 50W charging and features a 4,500mAh battery, It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5.

As for photography, there are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro price details

Xiaomi Mi 10 price starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.  The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Mi 10 is priced at RMB 4,299, which is around Rs 43980 in India. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB model, which will cost RMB 4,699 (approx Rs 48080).

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of RMB 4999, which is roughly Rs 51,140 in India. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Mi 10 Pro is priced at RMB 5499 (approx Rs 56,250). Lastly, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Mi 10 Pro will sell for RMB 5,999 in China, which is around Rs 61,370 in India. The Mi 10 series was recently confirmed for a launch in India and we should soon see updated Indian prices at a launch on March 31.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 3:43 PM IST

