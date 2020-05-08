comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi box, Mi wireless earphones India launch today: Live stream details, expected features
News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi box, Mi wireless earphones India launch today: Live stream details, expected features

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch will finally take place today. Apart from the Mi 10, Xiaomi will also launch Mi box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Mi 10 India launch event will kick off at 12:00PM

  • Published: May 8, 2020 9:18 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G PG Lead

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch will finally take place today. Apart from the Mi 10, Xiaomi will also launch Mi box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Mi 10 India launch event will kick off at 12:00PM today. The company will live streaming the Mi 10 launch event on YouTube, Mi.com, and via its social handles. The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 and other devices will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-orders will kick off at 2:00PM today and end on May 17. Additionally, those planning to pre-order the handset will get a free Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs 2,499. You can also watch the Mi 10 India launch event live via the link embedded below.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has explained several times that the Mi 10 will be launched with a different pricing model in India. The reason behind this is a direct import (not made in India); the increase in goods and services tax; and the depreciating Indian Rupee. Xiaomi Mi 10’s price in China starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. The Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India could be under Rs 60,000 segment.

Mi 10 specifications, features

It is already available in China. As for the specifications, the Mi 10 features a hole-punch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with Android 10-based MIUI 11. It packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It offers a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi India website confirms POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10

Also Read

Xiaomi India website confirms POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi Box features (expected)

Xiaomi’s upcoming IoT product – Mi Box is expected to come with 4K support in India. It is said to support Chromecast and Dolby Audio. It will be bundled with a Voice Remote. The Xiaomi Mi box is likely to offer a lot of OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Sun NXT, and Alt Balaji among others. The Mi Box’s price in India, availability, and detailed features will be revealed today.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was recently launched globally with a price label of EUR 80 (around Rs 6,600). It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the LHDC Bluetooth codec. The wireless earbuds come with 14.2mm drivers along with a large composite dynamic coil. The Chinese smartphone maker has also integrated ENC for noise cancellation. As per the company, the earbuds will offer four hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case will expand the battery life by up to 14 hours.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

News

Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

News

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Gaming

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price

Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
Google to make new streaming dongle | BGR India

News

Google to make new streaming dongle | BGR India
Huawei Y9s price spotted on Amazon India listing page

News

Huawei Y9s price spotted on Amazon India listing page
Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

News

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India
POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10 set to launch soon

News

POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10 set to launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio में अमेरिका की Vista Equity ने 11,367 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा 2.32% स्टेक

Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

OnePlus 7T Pro ट्रिपल बैक कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price
Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta

News

Slack is testing a redesigned interface with latest beta
iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained

News

iPhone SE single-sensor depth sensing explained
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone