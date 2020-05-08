Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: Live stream details, expected price

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch will finally take place today. Apart from the Mi 10, Xiaomi will also launch Mi box and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Mi 10 India launch event will kick off at 12:00PM today. The company will live streaming the Mi 10 launch event on YouTube, Mi.com, and via its social handles. The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 and other devices will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 pre-orders will kick off at 2:00PM today and end on May 17. Additionally, those planning to pre-order the handset will get a free Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs 2,499. You can also watch the Mi 10 India launch event live via the link embedded below.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has explained several times that the Mi 10 will be launched with a different pricing model in India. The reason behind this is a direct import (not made in India); the increase in goods and services tax; and the depreciating Indian Rupee. Xiaomi Mi 10’s price in China starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. The Xiaomi Mi 10 price in India could be under Rs 60,000 segment.

Mi 10 specifications, features

It is already available in China. As for the specifications, the Mi 10 features a hole-punch display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It ships with Android 10-based MIUI 11. It packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It offers a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi Box features (expected)

Xiaomi’s upcoming IoT product – Mi Box is expected to come with 4K support in India. It is said to support Chromecast and Dolby Audio. It will be bundled with a Voice Remote. The Xiaomi Mi box is likely to offer a lot of OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Sun NXT, and Alt Balaji among others. The Mi Box’s price in India, availability, and detailed features will be revealed today.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was recently launched globally with a price label of EUR 80 (around Rs 6,600). It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the LHDC Bluetooth codec. The wireless earbuds come with 14.2mm drivers along with a large composite dynamic coil. The Chinese smartphone maker has also integrated ENC for noise cancellation. As per the company, the earbuds will offer four hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case will expand the battery life by up to 14 hours.