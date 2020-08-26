comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specs
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart: Check price in India, offers, specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G was launched in India with a price label of Rs 49,999.

  • Updated: August 26, 2020 4:37 PM IST
The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is now also available for purchase via Flipkart. Previously, the flagship phone was only sold via Amazon.in and Mi.com. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G was launched in India with a price label of Rs 49,999. The company is offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the mentioned price. Flipkart is also selling 8GB + 256GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 54,999. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes in two color options, including Coral Green and Twilight Grey. As for the sale offers, customers will get five percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also five percent off on the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. One can also go for the no-cost EMI plans, which start from Rs 5,278 per month. Additionally, the brand is giving up to Rs 16,200 discount on the exchange of an old phone. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

Xiaomi Mi 10 features, specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 ships with a 3D curved 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display. The panel supports HDR10+, FHD+ resolution, DCI-P3 colors, and 1120nits of peak brightness. It flaunts a microdot-notched display design. The smartphone’s panel also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. It is reportedly 25 percent faster than its predecessor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It even supports Liquid Cool 2.0 Vapor Champer for heat dissipation. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its rear camera setup. There are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. It comes with a Pro video recording mode, night mode, Portrait mode, Raw mode, and a lot more.

Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 supports 30W wired Turbo Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5. The device comes with stereo speakers too.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 4:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 26, 2020 4:37 PM IST

