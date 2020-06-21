Xiaomi has shared a solar eclipse 2020 video, which is shot using the latest Mi 10 Pro phone. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series phone has beautifully captured solar eclipse or surya grahan video, and the output is mesmerizing to eyes. The company has shared the video on Weibo as it is available in China. Xiaomi has only launched the Mi 10 device in India, and the Mi 10 Pro phone is yet to make its way to India.

The Mi 10 price in India starts from Rs 49,999 in India. This is for 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB storage variant. You can watch the Solar Eclipse 2020 video shot by Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro here. If you are unaware of the features of the Mi 10 Pro, then you can check below. It is a flagship phone from Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro price starts from RMB 4,999, which is around Rs 50,000 in India. For the same price, the brand is selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in China.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications, features

The Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch display with full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The panel supports HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200nits of peak brightness, and DC Dimming. It even has DCI-P3 color gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device ships with MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood.

The Mi 10 Pro features quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support. There is also a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view. It is paired with a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Lastly, the setup also has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and OIS support. It offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. The smartphone also supports 30W wireless fast charging tech, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro also supports dual-mode 5G and Wi-Fi 6 too.