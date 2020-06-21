comscore Xiaomi shares solar eclipse 2020 video shot using Mi 10 Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

News

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series phone has beautifully captured solar eclipse 2020 or surya grahan video, and the output is mesmerizing to eyes.

  • Published: June 21, 2020 3:54 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi has shared a solar eclipse 2020 video, which is shot using the latest Mi 10 Pro phone. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series phone has beautifully captured solar eclipse or surya grahan video, and the output is mesmerizing to eyes. The company has shared the video on Weibo as it is available in China. Xiaomi has only launched the Mi 10 device in India, and the Mi 10 Pro phone is yet to make its way to India.

The Mi 10 price in India starts from Rs 49,999 in India. This is for 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB storage variant. You can watch the Solar Eclipse 2020 video shot by Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro here. If you are unaware of the features of the Mi 10 Pro, then you can check below. It is a flagship phone from Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro price starts from RMB 4,999, which is around Rs 50,000 in India. For the same price, the brand is selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in China.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications, features

The Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch display with full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The panel supports HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200nits of peak brightness, and DC Dimming. It even has DCI-P3 color gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device ships with MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood.

The Mi 10 Pro features quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support. There is also a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view. It is paired with a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Lastly, the setup also has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x zoom, and OIS support. It offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. The smartphone also supports 30W wireless fast charging tech, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro also supports dual-mode 5G and Wi-Fi 6 too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2020 3:54 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 8MP 10x hybrid zoom lens + 12MP Portrait lens + 20MP ultra wide-angle

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

News

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

Realme C11 will launch with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

News

Realme C11 will launch with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam

News

Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

Most Popular

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

Realme C11 will launch with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time

News

Solar Eclipse 2020: How to watch live online, Surya Grahan India time
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India launch expected soon
Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon

News

Xiaomi could release its 100W fast charging technology soon
Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta update

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Enco W11 वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 25 जून को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन की कीमत को लेकर कंपनी ने दिया हिंट, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Father's Day 2020 : Google के खास Doodle पर अपने पिता के लिए बनाए E-Cards

Xiaomi इस साल गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark को 100W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ करेगी लॉन्च

97 प्रतिशत लोग प्रमुख चीनी ब्रांड्स का बहिष्कार करेंगे : लोकल सर्कल्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captures a stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 video: Watch here
Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console

News

Motorola One Fusion appears on Google Play console
Realme C11 will launch with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

News

Realme C11 will launch with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset
Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam

News

Qualcomm opens new factory in Vietnam
Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Oppo Enco W11 earphones full specs confirmed ahead of June 25 India launch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers