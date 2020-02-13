comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; tops the list | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results out; beats Huawei Mate 30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Inspecting the DxOMark results for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone topped the camera and audio benchmark list. Taking a closer look, the smartphone managed a cumulative score of 124 in the camera segment.

  February 13, 2020 5:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The company shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details for the smartphone at the launch event in China. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also teased the possible launch of Mi 10 lineup in India. As previously reported, Jain noted that the device will be imported from China. This will result in a different pricing model for the device as compared to other Made in India Redmi-branded products. In addition, Xiaomi also teamed up with imaging benchmark website DxOMark to post results for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark results; details

Inspecting the DxOMark results for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the flagship smartphone topped the camera and audio benchmark list. Taking a closer look, the smartphone managed 134 in the photo benchmark tests and 104 scores in the video benchmark tests. It scored a cumulative score of 124 in the camera segment. Talking about audio benchmarks, the smartphone scored yet another chart-topping 76 scores. Now, let’s dig a bit deeper to understand the conclusion for the camera.

As per the summary, Mi 10 Pro managed image results that “are quite similar” to Mi CC9 Pro Premium. However, Snapdragon 865 SoC and improved tuning of texture, low light performance, and corner sharpness put it on the top. It also managed “excellent” performance in photo and video beating Huawei Mate 30 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro captured stable and accurate exposure in images along with improved dynamic range. It also managed to decrease the highlight clipping in high-contrast areas while improving HDR processing. This improved processing was evident in images shot in bight outdoor and usual indoor shooting scenarios. Xiaomi also captured “excellent” colors with accurate white balance outdoors and indoors. Moving to details the device captured “excellent details” with improvements in low light conditions. It also managed to control noise with a good balance between noise and texture.

Moving further the device captured good details in mid and long-range zoom images with good depth estimation in bokeh mode. The device also captured an impressive amount of detail when shooting with the ultra-wide mode. However, the results did notice out of focus faces, slightly dull colors, and some luminance noise in shadows. DxOMark also noted ghosting in ultra-wide HDR images and the night mode.

Video performance

The smartphone offers efficient video stabilization with fast and accurate autofocus. Mi 10 Pro also captures a good amount of detail across the board. Talking about the cons of video recording, we get limited dynamic range leading to clipping, noise in low light, and aliasing.

  February 13, 2020 5:27 PM IST

