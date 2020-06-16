Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display | BGR India

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi, which launched the Mi 10 flagship series last February, is now allegedly working on a higher-end model called Mi 10 Pro+. The phone, which is likely to offer significant improvements on the screen, camera, and battery side, could become one of the most ambitious flagships of the year if it goes on sale. Also Read - Xiaomi or Redmi could launch phone with Dimensity 1000+ chipset

Having achieved an outstanding sales performance with the Mi 10 series. Xiaomi has managed to satisfy its customers with the new flagship smartphones. The Beijing-based company may be planning to expand its flagship lineup with the Mi 10 Pro+ variant, which it is allegedly working on, to offer users a new alternative.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ expected features and specifications

According to the alleged information surfaced on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will have a 108-megapixel primary camera setup at the back. The leak also claims that the new model will offer a telephoto lens that supports 12x optical zoom. The Mi 10 Pro+ can also support fast charging up to 65W.

Additional rumors concerning the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ include an impressive display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, the presence of a massive 16GB of RAM module, and 40W wireless fast charging. If all these leaks and rumors about the Mi 10 Pro+ end up being accurate. It will be the new flagship smartphone to beat, even if it doesn’t feature the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chip.

Although these are specific details that indicate the existence of the Mi 10 Pro+ model. The mentioned information still needs to be taken with a grain of salt. So far, there is no type of announcement or release date for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+. Nor is there any confirmation from the company that hints it is working on this new model. However, as per the rumors, the device could make its debut in the second half of the year.

