Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

Xiaomi has a new flagship-level phone on the way in the form of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus. The performance-oriented device will no doubt feature some top-notch specifications. However, a new leak throws some more light on the software side of the phone that will excite the gamers out there. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will come with a customizable GPU feature in the form of the new Game Turbo Mode. A few leaks by trusty Twitter leakster Ice Universe even shows the interface of the new Game Turbo mode. Also Read - Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

In the pictures, we can see various presets that will help Mi 10 Pro Plus users set templates on GPU performance. Visible on the right, we can see a few templates. These are the Default, Save Power, Balanced, and High-Quality templates, the latter likely being the one to provide maximum GPU performance while taking a larger toll on the battery. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch Mi Beard Trimmer successor on August 6; check details

In addition to this, there is also a new custom preset where the Mi 10 Pro Plus users will be able to select a custom template. When this is selected, users will have manual control over GPU elements. These include setting the Anti-aliasing to 1X, 2X or 4X, or Anisotropic filtering to 1X, 2X, 4X, 8X, and 16X. There is also the Texture filtering option that lets you adjust the slider between High Speed, Balanced and High-Quality modes. Also Read - Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

Super Leak：Xiaomi Mi10 Pro+ has a unique feature: Game Turbo, a mode developed by Xiaomi and Qualcomm’s GPU team, which is unprecedented. You can use it to adjust GPU parameters and modes, including GPU frequency adjustment and so on. pic.twitter.com/Tu609T7Dy9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2020

Mi 10 Pro Plus: What else do we know?

The Mi 10 Pro Plus is also likely on its way to become the fastest charging phone to launch this year. A recent leak by Digital Chat Station also suggested the same. The tipster also shared the AnTuTu benchmarking scores of a Xiaomi device with the model number M2007J1SC. The phone scored a total of 6,87,422 on the benchmarking tool. In comparison, the higher-end Lenovo Legion Phone Duel posts a close 6,48,871. We expect this upcoming device to be the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus itself.