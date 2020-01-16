comscore Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro spotted on TENAA, could launch in early February before Galaxy S20
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro spotted on TENAA, could launch in early February before Galaxy S20

News

The Mi 10 Pro was recently spotted on TENAA listings. Although the specifications are still not out, the smartphone could launch sooner than we think.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 5:45 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is set to be either the first or one of the first Snapdragon 865 sporting phones. Recent reports suggested that the smartphone would launch somewhere around the middle of February. This would put the launch after that of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

Related Stories


Now, a reliable tipster has claimed that the Mi 10 Pro could actually launch in the beginning of February. The tipster, Digital Chat Station, has hinted that Xiaomi may hold an event to launch the Mi 10 series before February 11. It is the same date when the Galaxy S20 phones will launch.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

The Mi 10 Pro was spotted on China’s 3C database back in November. Now the phone is also visible on TENAA’s database. The database reveals that the model number for the Mi 10 Pro will be M2001J2E/C. According to the database, the M2001J2E is a 5G ready smartphone. The TENAA listing, however, does not reveal any specification of the phone. The complete specification listing on TENAA is expected soon. The listing with the model number too, is an indication that the phone might launch soon.

Expected Mi 10 Pro specifications

The Mi 10 Pro will have a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is also expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad-camera setup. According to rumored specifications, a high refresh rate OLED panel and 66W fast charging could be included in the phone. Xiaomi is also expected to provide a premium metal body design along with elements like an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 live images leaked; shows off punch-hole display, quad rear cameras

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 live images leaked; shows off punch-hole display, quad rear cameras

China’s 3C ratings reveal that the M2001J2E/C phone could ship with a 66W rapid charger. Meanwhile, the other model number M2001J1E/C might come with a 30W fast charger. Naturally, this points to the M2001J2E/C being the Mi 10 Pro and the M2001J1E/C being the regular Mi 10. Irrespective of which phone launches first with the Snapdragon 865, the Xia0mi phone will likely be commercially available in China before the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
News
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report
Best Phones with 48MP or 64MP camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with 48MP or 64MP camera in India in 2020
1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021

News

1 in 5 smartphones will support 5G by 2021
Xiaomi Mi 10 live images reveal punch-hole cameras and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 live images reveal punch-hole cameras and more
Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

News

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Real public Sale : Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Trending Technology News Today : Jio, Airtel और Vodafone के 5G ट्रायल के लिए एप्लीकेशन देने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

गूगल इस साल मार्च से क्रोम ऐप्स को कहेगा गुडबाय

Tinder, Grindr और OkCupid जैसी डेटिंग ऐप्स लीक कर रही हैं यूजर्स का डाटा

Oppo F15 चार बैक कैमरों के साथ भारत में 19,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
News
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report
Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support
Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299