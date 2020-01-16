Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is set to be either the first or one of the first Snapdragon 865 sporting phones. Recent reports suggested that the smartphone would launch somewhere around the middle of February. This would put the launch after that of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

Now, a reliable tipster has claimed that the Mi 10 Pro could actually launch in the beginning of February. The tipster, Digital Chat Station, has hinted that Xiaomi may hold an event to launch the Mi 10 series before February 11. It is the same date when the Galaxy S20 phones will launch.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

The Mi 10 Pro was spotted on China’s 3C database back in November. Now the phone is also visible on TENAA’s database. The database reveals that the model number for the Mi 10 Pro will be M2001J2E/C. According to the database, the M2001J2E is a 5G ready smartphone. The TENAA listing, however, does not reveal any specification of the phone. The complete specification listing on TENAA is expected soon. The listing with the model number too, is an indication that the phone might launch soon.

Expected Mi 10 Pro specifications

The Mi 10 Pro will have a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is also expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad-camera setup. According to rumored specifications, a high refresh rate OLED panel and 66W fast charging could be included in the phone. Xiaomi is also expected to provide a premium metal body design along with elements like an in-display fingerprint sensor.

China’s 3C ratings reveal that the M2001J2E/C phone could ship with a 66W rapid charger. Meanwhile, the other model number M2001J1E/C might come with a 30W fast charger. Naturally, this points to the M2001J2E/C being the Mi 10 Pro and the M2001J1E/C being the regular Mi 10. Irrespective of which phone launches first with the Snapdragon 865, the Xia0mi phone will likely be commercially available in China before the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.