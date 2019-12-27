comscore Mi 10 Pro could feature 66W fast charging, top-up in 35 mins | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro tipped to feature 66W fast charging; to top-up battery in 35 minutes

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could feature 66W fast charging which. Check out how fast this phone can go from zero to hundred

  • Published: December 27, 2019 1:06 PM IST
Mi 10 Pro charging speed

The Mi 10 series of flagship smartphones by Xiaomi is expected to launch sometime in H1 of 2020. It will include at least two models. A standard version and a Pro variant, both of which were spotted on China’s 3C certification a month ago. Now, Digital chat station, a well-known tipster on Weibo claims the Mi 10 Pro will charge fully within 35 minutes.

The Xiaomi Mi lineup of smartphones is associated with premium devices. The company mostly brings new innovations to these phones especially through the Mi flagship and MIX series. The upcoming Mi 10 series has already been confirmed by Xiaomi at Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit earlier this month. The company said it will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Prior to that, these phones have been also spotted on China’s 3C database with model numbers MJ2001J2E/C – Mi 10 and MJ2001J1E/C – Mi 10 Pro respectively. According to the listing, the standard version will come with an MDY-11-EF 30W charger. This is the same model that comes bundled with Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10. On the other hand, the Pro variant will arrive with an MDY-11-EB 66W charger which is relatively new.

How quickly can the Mi 10 Pro charge?

Talking about the claims by Digital chat station, it goes in line with the 3C listing as 66W charger can easily fill a phone’s battery within 35 minutes as we can already witness this on phones like Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. The tipster also adds Xiaomi will be soon unveiling a 50W wireless charging technology but it won’t be available on smartphones in the 1st half of 2020. That means it might debut on a Mix series phone which usually launches in the second of a year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 1:06 PM IST

