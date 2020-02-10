comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of launch
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro logged in a score of 904 points in the single-core test, and 3,290 points in the multi-core test.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi is all set to launch the new Mi 10 series in China on February 14. The series will include the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. That previously got leaked on multiple occasions via leaked renders, promotional materials, and more. Now, ahead of the launch, the Mi 10 Pro smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing its key specifications.

As per the listing, a smartphone carrying model name Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has surfaced. It runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. However, there is no word on storage capacity. But the listing does hint at Android 10 OS-based on MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The phone logged in a score of 904 points in the single-core test, and 3,290 points in the multi-core test.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specifications, features (expected)

As per the previous leaks and report, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a punch-hole camera cutout at the upper-left corner. The leak notes that it will support 65W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It will also include support for NFC and dual-mode 5G connectivity.

For photography, the smartphone could feature four cameras at the back. This setup could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor camera. For selfies, there is likely to be a 20-megapixel snapper up-front. It may come in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 10 series at the upcoming online-only event in China next week. That will be the first time for the company to launch a flagship phone without the media attending. Xiaomi could also showcase the smartphone at the upcoming MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2020 1:57 PM IST

