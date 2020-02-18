Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out

The coronavirus outbreak, in addition to affecting a high number of cases and victims, also brings economic losses to several companies, especially in the technology sector, which remains dependent on labor from China. The outbreak recently caused Samsung and Motorola to suspend cell phone manufacturing in China. It has also led to cancellation of MWC 2020, which is the world’s leading mobile technology fair.

However, the inconveniences are not just limited to these. As the epidemic also caused Xiaomi to restrict and reschedule the software update roll out for its devices. Now, the company has started rolling out new beta updates for the Mi 10 and Redmi K30 in China. The latest beta updates for both the devices bring along some new features and bug fixes.

As per the changelog, the new software includes a fix for the battery style problem. This issue has been resolved on the super energy saving status bar. The update also adds setting for default dialing function for each contact. It further adds a clock management function, optimizing the weather setting to add the city flow, and more.

According to a statement by Zhang Guoquan, director of the Xiaomi software department. The MIUI 11 20.2.17 internal beta tests for Mi 10 will begin from today. He further revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 public beta will start operating onwards February 21. Whereas, the closed beta tests of the Mi 10 Pro smartphone will roll out from February 24, while the public open beta update for it will begin from February 28.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 10 made its debut last week in China. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,780mah battery with support for 30W fast charging. It also runs on the latest Android 10-based MIUI OS.