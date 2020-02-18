comscore Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 11 version 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 11 version 20.2.17 beta update rolls out

News

The latest beta update for both the devices brings along some new features and bug fixes.

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 10:49 AM IST
Xiaomi-MIUI-11-Lead

The coronavirus outbreak, in addition to affecting a high number of cases and victims, also brings economic losses to several companies, especially in the technology sector, which remains dependent on labor from China. The outbreak recently caused Samsung and Motorola to suspend cell phone manufacturing in China. It has also led to cancellation of MWC 2020, which is the world’s leading mobile technology fair.

Related Stories


However, the inconveniences are not just limited to these. As the epidemic also caused Xiaomi to restrict and reschedule the software update roll out for its devices. Now, the company has started rolling out new beta updates for the Mi 10 and Redmi K30 in China. The latest beta updates for both the devices bring along some new features and bug fixes.

As per the changelog, the new software includes a fix for the battery style problem. This issue has been resolved on the super energy saving status bar. The update also adds setting for default dialing function for each contact. It further adds a clock management function, optimizing the weather setting to add the city flow, and more.

According to a statement by Zhang Guoquan, director of the Xiaomi software department. The MIUI 11 20.2.17 internal beta tests for Mi 10 will begin from today. He further revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 public beta will start operating onwards February 21. Whereas, the closed beta tests of the Mi 10 Pro smartphone will roll out from February 24, while the public open beta update for it will begin from February 28.

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Tech firms weigh options

Also Read

MWC 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Tech firms weigh options

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi 10 made its debut last week in China. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,780mah battery with support for 30W fast charging. It also runs on the latest Android 10-based MIUI OS.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 10:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
News
Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

News

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

News

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today

News

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Power Bank आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Airtel ने पोस्टपेड यूजर्स को दिया झटका, महंगी हुई ये सर्विस

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में पहली बार सेल के लिए आएगा

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
News
Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 MIUI 20.2.17 beta update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test
Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 price will start from Rs 15,999: Report
Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24

News

Huawei to launch foldable smartphone on February 24
Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

News

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report