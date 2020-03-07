Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just shared launch details for its flagship Mi 10 series. As part of the new information, the company is planning to bring its Xiaomi Mi 10 series to the global stage on March 27, 2020. The global launch event comes weeks after the initial launch event at MWC 2020. As previously mentioned GSMA canceled MWC 2020 due to growing fears of Coronavirus. It is worth noting that the company has already launched the lineup in the Chinese market almost a month back. So, we already know much about the design, and specifications of the Mi 10 lineup.

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch details

The company shared this official launch details on its twitter handle. Similar to most launch events happening now, the Mi 10 series global launch is also likely to be a live-stream. As noted in recent weeks, most companies are either canceling their on-ground launch events or turning them online. According to a report from GSMArena, the company is likely to launch two 5G-connected devices with flagship hardware. Past reports have also shared information about the first sale of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Looking at the numbers, it looks like Xiaomi fans have long been waiting for this smartphone.

In addition, the Mi 10 Pro also managed to achieve the top spot on the DxOMark charts for imaging. It is also worth noting that Oppo Find X2 Pro managed to match the Mi 10 Pro as per the latest test. Talking a look at the information one last time, the company will live-stream the event on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. The launch event will kick off at 7:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a single hole-punch display design and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with a big 4,780mAh battery. It will also support 30W wired Flash Charge tech along with 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Pro version of the phone comes with 50W charging support with a 4,500mAh battery. Rear camera setup comes with four cameras. The setup includes a 108-megapixel main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It also includes a 13-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos.