Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples teased; Mi 10 Pro leaked
Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone camera samples teased online; Mi 10 Pro specifications leaked

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone could have a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

  Published: February 6, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Mi 10 camera samples

The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is reportedly all set to make its debut in China on February 14. It is likely to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and pack a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The Xiaomi Mi 10-series will also have a Pro edition variant of the standard device, called Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

While some specifications of the smartphone are still under wraps, some new image samples shot from the smartphone has now teased online. As per recent leaks and rumors, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone could be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture and a focal length of 25mm. The setup will also have a 5-megapixel telephoto zoom camera lens.

The new camera sample that is said to be snapped using the Xiaomi Mi 10 or the Mi 10 Pro has been revealed on Weibo by Vice President and Redmi Brand’s General Manager, Lu Weibing. The first image sample shared by the executive appears much sharper, less color-saturated, and without much noise. Even the dynamic range looks much detailed with almost no pixelation.

The second camera sample showed is a zoomed-in image of the first shot and has a detailed focus on it with no noise appearance. It’s unclear if it’s just a crop of the 108-megapixel image sample or shot separately using the 5-megapixel telephoto lens. The Xiaomi Mi 10 device could have a quad-rear camera setup. The main camera may reportedly feature some image stabilization.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro smartphone is likely to come with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2080×1080 pixels) resolution. The smartphone will also feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone could have a 5250 mAh battery capacity with 66W fast-charging support. The device will run Android 10 OS out of the box with MIUI 11 custom skin on top.

  Published Date: February 6, 2020 1:00 PM IST

