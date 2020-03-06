comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India soon, reveals tipster | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped to launch in India soon in at least two storage variants

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 4,780mAh battery, and 30W fast charging.

  • Published: March 6, 2020 10:18 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch

Xiaomi’s latest flagship, the Mi 10 smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. The news came from a report just last week, and today we have another tip that the phone is expected to come to India soon.

Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has recently revealed via 91Mobiles that the Mi 10 smartphone could be launched very soon in India. Further, he also shares that the phone will be launched in at least two variants. These are the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Moreover, the tipster also talks about the various color variants that the phone will feature. This includes the Coral Green and the Twilight Grey colors. It is also expected that Xiaomi will launch the mi 10 in a couple of more color variants for the series’ comeback in India.

There are a few elements still up in the air though. This includes the 12GB RAM variant of the Mi 10. There is so far no confirmation or hint to whether the highest variant of the Mi 10 will launch in India. Further, there is also no confirmation for the Mi 10 Pro smartphone’s launch here as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has already launched in China and this gives us a look at the phone’s internal specifications ahead of its apparently imminent launch. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen. This screen will also support 90Hz refresh rate. The Mi 10 is also expected to put in the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. In the two tipped off variants, this will be coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage. A 12GB RAM variant could also be launched with 512GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 also includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing punch-hole camera for selfies and video calls. The Mi 10 will run on Android 10 with Xiaomi MIUI 11 skin. The phone also has a 4780mah battery along with 30W fast charging.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 10:18 AM IST

