The Xiaomi Mi 10 is one of the most awaited phones in 2020. The phone has been leaked quite a bit for some time now. After teasing a couple of sample cameras shots from the phone, Xiaomi has now revealed more information on the launch of the Mi 10. The company confirmed on Chinese social media site Weibo that the Mi 10 will be announced on February 13.

However, the launch will be an online-only event. This will be the first time Xiaomi will launch a flagship phone without the media attending. The Mi 10 was expected to launch around mid-February. The phone was also competing with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, to be the first phone announced with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

While a hands-on experience with the phone will not be possible with the Mi 10 during the online launch, Xiaomi might showcase the phone during the upcoming MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, Spain. Xiaomi is one of the companies that has still not pulled out of the upcoming event in Barcelona. Brands including LG, ZTE and Nvidia have withdrawn their participation from the event because of the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display that offers 90Hz refresh rate. This display panel is expected to be similar to the Fluid Display seen on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. For imaging, the Mi 10 will feature a quad rear camera setup with the primary being a Sony IMX686 sensor. There will also be a secondary 20-megapixel sensor paired with a 12-megapixel shooter and a 5-megapixel shooter. The last two could be meant for depth and macro imaging.

There is also mention of 30x digital zoom support on the Mi 10. The leak also reveals that the Mi 10 will come with a 4,500mAh battery. A previous leak had claimed that the battery capacity will be between 4,500mAh and 4,800mAh. There is also mention of support for triple fast charging. The leak notes that it will support 40W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It will also include support for 10W reverse wireless charging, NFC and dual-mode 5G connectivity. The leak reveals that it will come in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-end model is said to be priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 32,750).