Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra to get antimicrobial case, screen protector

Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 Ultra flagship is currently the centre of all the hype in the smartphone world. If you believe the leaks, the Ultra will have a crazy 120X zoom camera and the latest 2020 specifications. Xiaomi, however, isn't stopping there. In the unprecedented times we are going through, Xiaomi is willing to go a step further for its customers. If the reports are taken seriously, the Mi 10 Ultra will have something to fight the Novel Coronavirus.

Don't assume that Xiaomi is going to put some futuristic technology that prevents the virus from loitering around you. But it is a simple trick to prevent the virus from sitting on your phone for too long. Based on a recent post from Xiaomi's Lei Jun on Weibo, the Mi 10 Ultra will have an antimicrobial coating on its bundled case. The coating will also extend to the screen protector that will ship with the Mi 10 Ultra.

The coating on the case, as well as the screen protector, will ensure that users won't have to frequently disinfect the phone after going out. The COVID-19 virus is known to be highly contagious as it stays on surfaces for a very long time. Hence, commonly touched articles such as phones, laptops and other items need to sanitised frequently. With an antimicrobial coating, users won't have to disinfect the phone too much.

This isn’t the first time a company is offering antimicrobial coated accessories this year. Samsung has a couple of accessories for the Galaxy Note 20 series coated with the same stuff. Xiaomi now follows it with its Mi 10 Ultra. It won’t be long before other manufacturers start doing the same for their official accessories. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to take the utmost caution in order to survive the disease.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra expected specifications

With the Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi will be offering some key upgrades over the older model. One of the biggest ones is supposed to be the telephoto camera. The phone will feature a 120X zoom camera along with other three cameras. The phone is also tipped to come with up to 16GB RAM as well as 512GB onboard storage.

Other than these specifications, the Ultra is also speculated to bring the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Other expected features include a 120Hz AMOLED display with curved edges and an under-display front camera. This could make the Ultra the first smartphone with a completely hidden selfie camera. The new model could also feature a faster wired charging system than the Mi 10 5G.