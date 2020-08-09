Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Chinese tech company Xiaomi released it’s flagship smartphone the Mi 10 5G back in the month of may in India. And now according to reports, the company is set to announce a successor to the smartphone. The new smartphone, called Mi 10 Ultra is scheduled to launch on August 11. This launch will take place in China, but it may be released worldwide soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G available for Rs 42,999 at Amazon Independence Day Sale

The smartphone, following tradition, has made appearances online already. These appearances include leaked cases and banner images. Company co-founder Lei Jun, has said that this smartphone will mark the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi in the smartphone segment. He shared an image of the box of the phone which says, “Mi 10 Supreme Commemorative Edition.” Also Read - Xiaomi to develop India-exclusive version of MIUI without banned Chinese apps

According to reports by the GSMArena, the smartphone will apparently feature a 120x digital zoom, which is an improvement over the Mi 10. It may also feature a ceramic back and transparent back options. The ceramic edition will apparently feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage along with options for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. While the transparent edition may come in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and another 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features, specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 ships with a 3D curved 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColor display. The panel supports HDR10+, FHD+ resolution, DCI-P3 colors, and 1120nits of peak brightness. It flaunts a microdot-notched display design. The smartphone’s panel also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. It is reportedly 25 percent faster than its predecessor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It even supports Liquid Cool 2.0 Vapor Champer for heat dissipation.

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its rear camera setup. There are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. It comes with a Pro video recording mode, night mode, Portrait mode, Raw mode, and a lot more.

Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 supports 30W wired Turbo Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5. The device comes with stereo speakers too.

