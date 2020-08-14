comscore Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Game Turbo 4.0 makes it first smartphone with tweakable Adreno GPU settings
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Game Turbo 4.0 makes it first smartphone with tweakable Adreno GPU settings

News

Check out the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and its tweakable GPU control panel that was created with help from Qualcomm itself.

  • Updated: August 14, 2020 4:38 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 10 Ultra smartphone in home-country China. The latest Mi series device features a bunch of impressive specifications like 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and Quick Charge 5.0. However, the phone is a first for another impressive feature that is on the GPU side of things. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

Qualcomm recently confirmed that the Mi 10 Ultra will be the first phone to support the Adreno GPU control panel. The entire GPU controls will be a part of the MIUI Game Turbo 4.0 app that comes with the phone’s UI. The new Game Turbo GPU controls have been developed with Qualcomm itself. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

Watch: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Game Turbo 4.0 on the Mi 10 Ultra allows users to tweak various parameters like anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, texture filtering, frame-rate, and other elements, similar to how desktop GPUs work. There is also a new custom preset where users will be able to select a custom template. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra to get antimicrobial case, screen protector as part of in-box goodies

Mi 10 Ultra Game Turbo 4.0

In the pictures, we can see various presets that will help Mi 10 Ultra users set templates on GPU performance. Visible on the right, we can see a few templates. These are the Default, Save Power, Balanced, and High-Quality templates, the latter likely being the one to provide maximum GPU performance while taking a larger toll on the battery.

When this is selected, users will have manual control over GPU elements. These include setting the Anti-aliasing to 1X, 2X or 4X, or Anisotropic filtering to 1X, 2X, 4X, 8X, and 16X. There is also the Texture filtering option that lets you adjust the slider between High Speed, Balanced and High-Quality modes.

Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

Also Read

Redmi G gaming laptop officially confirmed to launch on August 14: Check details

Updateable GPU drivers

The Adreno 650 GPU present inside the Mi 10 Ultra also supports GPU drivers that can be updated. This allows gaming-system like GPU control, previously unseen on phones. The technology could soon come to other phones as well. More importantly, it could soon be a staple on flagship or gaming smartphones that will definitely benefit from the GPU controls, and which will be available globally.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2020 4:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 14, 2020 4:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

TikTok India VP of Marketing Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller
News
TikTok India VP of Marketing Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller
Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know

News

Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know

Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

Deals

Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE addiction claims life of 16-year-old player

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

TikTok India VP of Marketing Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller

Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know

News

Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India

हिंदी समाचार

खाना-पानी छोड़ कई दिनों से खेल रहा था PUBG Mobile, 16 साल के छात्र की हुई मौत

Google Pixel 5 स्मार्टफोन का सिर्फ XL वेरिएंट ही होगा लॉन्च, इतनी होगी कीमत

PUBG Mobile बना दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा पैसा कमाने वाला गेम

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कलर वेरिएंट की जानकारी हुई लीक

Google पर आसानी से सर्च कर पाएंगे लाइव स्पोर्टस और टीवी शो

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops
PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

News

TikTok India VP of Marketing Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller
News
TikTok India VP of Marketing Rohan Tyagi moves to Triller
Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know

News

Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

News

Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

News

Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition spotted on Geekbench

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers