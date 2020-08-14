Mi 10 Ultra Adreno GPU control panel: All you need to know

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 10 Ultra smartphone in home-country China. The latest Mi series device features a bunch of impressive specifications like 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and Quick Charge 5.0. However, the phone is a first for another impressive feature that is on the GPU side of things. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

Qualcomm recently confirmed that the Mi 10 Ultra will be the first phone to support the Adreno GPU control panel. The entire GPU controls will be a part of the MIUI Game Turbo 4.0 app that comes with the phone's UI. The new Game Turbo GPU controls have been developed with Qualcomm itself.

Game Turbo 4.0 on the Mi 10 Ultra allows users to tweak various parameters like anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, texture filtering, frame-rate, and other elements, similar to how desktop GPUs work. There is also a new custom preset where users will be able to select a custom template.

Mi 10 Ultra Game Turbo 4.0

In the pictures, we can see various presets that will help Mi 10 Ultra users set templates on GPU performance. Visible on the right, we can see a few templates. These are the Default, Save Power, Balanced, and High-Quality templates, the latter likely being the one to provide maximum GPU performance while taking a larger toll on the battery.

Super Leak：Xiaomi Mi10 Pro+ has a unique feature: Game Turbo, a mode developed by Xiaomi and Qualcomm’s GPU team, which is unprecedented. You can use it to adjust GPU parameters and modes, including GPU frequency adjustment and so on. pic.twitter.com/Tu609T7Dy9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2020

When this is selected, users will have manual control over GPU elements. These include setting the Anti-aliasing to 1X, 2X or 4X, or Anisotropic filtering to 1X, 2X, 4X, 8X, and 16X. There is also the Texture filtering option that lets you adjust the slider between High Speed, Balanced and High-Quality modes.

Updateable GPU drivers

The Adreno 650 GPU present inside the Mi 10 Ultra also supports GPU drivers that can be updated. This allows gaming-system like GPU control, previously unseen on phones. The technology could soon come to other phones as well. More importantly, it could soon be a staple on flagship or gaming smartphones that will definitely benefit from the GPU controls, and which will be available globally.