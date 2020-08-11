comscore Xiaomi celebrates 10th anniversary with Mi 10 Ultra launch | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

The Mi10 Ultra has been launched at a starting price of 5,299 yuan (approx. $760). It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

  Published: August 11, 2020 8:39 PM IST
Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th Anniversary today and to mark the occasion, the Chinese smartphone giant has launched the Mi 10 Ultra in China. Key features of the smartphone include 50W wireless charging, 120W wired charging, an impressive camera setup, and a 120Hz display. Pricing starts at 5,299 yuan (roughly $760) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

There are two other variants on offer – one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for 5,599 yuan (roughly $805) and a high-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at 6,999 yuan (roughly $1,010). The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and features LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It supports WiFi 6 which allows for higher efficiency under congested loads. Up front, the phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also Read - MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12 gets new sky replacement filters and screenshot frames

Furthermore, the Mi 10 Ultra comes with a 4,500mAh battery. As mentioned above, the phone supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The company claims that 23 minutes of wired charging and 40 mins of wireless charging can fully charge the device. On top of all that, the phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. Software wise, the phone runs MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won’t be selling, no plans for new MIX series device this year

On the imaging front, the smartphone has a quad camera setup at the back. There is a custom-manufactured 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a pixel size of 2.4μm. This is paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 12MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom and a 120x ultra-zoom camera with a periscope lens and OIS. The primary and ultra-zoom cameras are capable of shooting videos in 8K. Xiaomi also revealed that the smartphone has attained the number 1 overall score in DxO Mark’s rear camera database. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera up front.

Other products launched

Along with the smartphone, Xiaomi also announced a couple of other products. First up, the Chinese smartphone giant unveiled the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition with a 55-inch transparent OLED display. The TV is powered by MediaTek’s flagship TV chipset, the 9650, and also features a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Also unveiled were two wireless charging accessories – the Mi 20W Smart Tracking Charging Pad and the 55W Wireless Charging Stand. While the latter is just a powerful wireless charger, the former allows two devices to be wirelessly charged consecutively and features automatic device position tracking.

