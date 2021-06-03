You can't buy Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in India anytime soon as sale gets delayed further

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India way back in the month of March this year. While it has been a few months since the official launch of the premium Xiaomi smartphone, we still do not have its release date. After keeping silent on the Mi 11 Ultra sale matter for months, Xiaomi has finally opened up but interested consumers will not be happy with what the company said. Also Read - Best 5 gaming phones in June 2021: Oneplus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5, Galaxy S21 Plus and more

In the official statement, Xiaomi said that there will be a "delay in the shipment of Mi 11 Ultra." The company did not revealed how long the delay will be for or even highlighted by when the premium phone could be up for grabs. So, it looks like that the wait is going to much longer than you think.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also didn't reveal specific details on why the sale has been delayed further. In an official statement, Xiaomi said "circumstances beyond our control". Well, this could either mean that the brand is facing movement issues due to COVID lockdown restrictions in several parts of the country or there could be some other reason.

The Mi 11 Ultra 5G is a premium smartphone and costs as much as Rs 69,999 in the country. In fact, this is one of the most expensive smartphones Xiaomi has launched in India ever. The Mi 11 Ultra is one of the few smartphones from the brand that cannot be manufactured in the country. This means, that the Mi 11 Ultra will need to be imported from Xiaomi home market, China.

Importing of the smartphone from China somewhere hints that the delayed of the sale could be due to the political tension between India and China that has been on for quite a few months now. The tension also resulted in ban of hundreds of Chinese apps last year including PUBG Mobile, Tiktok and more.