Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra likely to get under screen camera

Xiaomi is expected to host a special event this month to unveil the new Mi 10 edition phone in China.

  Published: August 11, 2020 7:13 PM IST
Xiaomi is set to launch another variant of the Mi 10 in the coming days. The Mi 10 Ultra and its rumored features have leaked on the internet over the past few days. And now, a new development suggests the phone is likely to pack an under-screen camera. This possibility was mentioned by Ross Young, lead analyst at DisplaySearch. Replying to one of the tweets about the Mi 10 Ultra recently, Young said, “It will likely be the first phone with an under panel camera.” Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha won’t be selling, no plans for new MIX series device this year

Using the under-screen camera has been a challenge for phone makers. We’ve already seen Oppo, Samsung and Xiaomi demo the technology. But bringing it to the market for consumers is a different matter altogether. Young says because of the camera built into the display, chances are the Mi 10 Ultra will be sold in limited quantity. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro to get new orange colour variant, could be Xiaomi’s anniversary special

Multiple reports have pointed out the Mi 10 Ultra will be showcased at the special Xiaomi event on August 11. If you believe the leaks, the Ultra will have a crazy 120X zoom camera and the latest 2020 specifications. Xiaomi, however, isn’t stopping there. In the unprecedented times we are going through, Xiaomi is willing to go a step further for its customers. If the reports are taken seriously, the Mi 10 Ultra will have something to fight the Novel Coronavirus. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra to get antimicrobial case, screen protector as part of in-box goodies

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra coming soon with better camera and specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra expected specifications

The phone is likely to come in two variants; 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. It will feature a periscope lens, like the Vivo X50 Pro, and feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Being a flagship phone, it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and support 100W fast charging and 55W wireless charging. The Mi 10 Ultra will have an antimicrobial coating on its bundled case. The coating will also extend to the screen protector that will ship with the Mi 10 Ultra. We’re excited to see what Xiaomi has to offer with this unique product and if the brand has plans to launch globally.

  Published Date: August 11, 2020 7:13 PM IST

