comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

News

Earlier this month, a leaked poster suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will take place on February 11, 2020. 

  • Published: January 24, 2020 4:28 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi’s Co-founder and Vice-Chairman Lei Jun has confirmed that the company is planning to launch its latest Mi 10 phone in the first quarter of 2020. The device will offer a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with a 5G modem. Jun also reportedly mentioned that Xiaomi would launch around 10 5G devices in 2020 at different price points, reports MyDrivers.

Related Stories


Earlier this month, a leaked poster suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will take place on February 11, 2020. The company is also expected to launch the Pro version of the Mi 10 on the same day. Xiaomi may launch the Mi 10 smartphone in two different colors including Black, and White. If rumors are to be believed, the handset will sport a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Xiaomi could use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The upcoming Mi 10 smartphone could feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. It is said to come with 48W fast charging tech. Its Pro version could come bundled with a 65W charger, unlike the Mi 10. The Mi 10 Pro will likely have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and Hi-Res Audio support.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India cut: Check features, specs, availability details

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Go price in India cut: Check features, specs, availability details

A few live images suggest that the handset will arrive with a hole-punch display. A recent report suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will pack a big 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will ship with the latest Android 10 operating system with Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The device will come with a 12GB RAM option. It will reportedly be offered in three internal storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is likely to come with a regular glass finish.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch 19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2280
Internal Memory 6GB/8GB RAM
Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens
Front Camera 24MP Sony sensor
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 4:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
Gaming
Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms
iQOO to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

News

iQOO to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips
Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के सभी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Wi-Fi कॉलिंग फीचर

Lenovo Tab M10 टैबलेट 7,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 13,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

MG ZS EV प्योर इलेक्ट्रिक इंटरनेट SUV भारत में लॉन्च, 20.88 लाख रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

iQOO भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ 5G स्मार्टफोन

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE Streaming Score : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच पहला टी20 आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online
Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now