Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

Xiaomi’s Co-founder and Vice-Chairman Lei Jun has confirmed that the company is planning to launch its latest Mi 10 phone in the first quarter of 2020. The device will offer a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with a 5G modem. Jun also reportedly mentioned that Xiaomi would launch around 10 5G devices in 2020 at different price points, reports MyDrivers.

Earlier this month, a leaked poster suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will take place on February 11, 2020. The company is also expected to launch the Pro version of the Mi 10 on the same day. Xiaomi may launch the Mi 10 smartphone in two different colors including Black, and White. If rumors are to be believed, the handset will sport a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

Xiaomi could use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The upcoming Mi 10 smartphone could feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. It is said to come with 48W fast charging tech. Its Pro version could come bundled with a 65W charger, unlike the Mi 10. The Mi 10 Pro will likely have a 108-megapixel primary sensor and Hi-Res Audio support.

A few live images suggest that the handset will arrive with a hole-punch display. A recent report suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will pack a big 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will ship with the latest Android 10 operating system with Xiaomi’s MIUI 11 custom skin on top. The device will come with a 12GB RAM option. It will reportedly be offered in three internal storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is likely to come with a regular glass finish.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch 19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2280 Internal Memory 6GB/8GB RAM Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens Front Camera 24MP Sony sensor Battery 3,500mAh