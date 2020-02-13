The Xiaomi Mi 10 has been launched and in China, which is a successor to the Mi 9 smartphone. The latest flagship Mi 10 phone supports a 108-megapixel sensor as well as Wi-Fi 6. The 5G device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Mi 10 ships with a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display, as well as the latest Android 10 OS. Read on to find out everything about the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 full specifications, features

The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1,120 nits peak brightness. The device comes with a single hole-punch display design. The smartphone’s panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The brand revealed that its Mi 10 phone has scored 585,232 scores on Antutu. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 will support 30W wired Flash Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The Pro version of the phone comes with 50W charging support and features a 4,500mAh battery, It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5.

As for photography, there are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro price details

Xiaomi Mi 10 price starts from RMB 3999, which is approximately Rs 40,910 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Mi 10 is priced at RMB 4,299, which is around Rs 43980 in India. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB model, which will cost RMB 4,699 (approx Rs 48080).

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of RMB 4999, which is roughly Rs 51,140 in India. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Mi 10 Pro is priced at RMB 5499 (approx Rs 56,250). Lastly, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Mi 10 Pro will sell for RMB 5,999 in China, which is around Rs 61,370 in India.