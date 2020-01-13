comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 launch could happen in mid-February | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera could launch in mid-February

The smartphone will be one of the first phones to feature the new flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

  Published: January 13, 2020 9:49 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Xiaomi will be launching its next flagship, the Mi 10 somewhere in mid-February reports GSMarena. The smartphone will be Xiaomi’s first flagship to sport the new Snapdragon 865 SoC. It was believed that Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch a phone with the latest Snapdragon processor. However, a mid- February launch could indicate the brand might only bag second place.

Samsung is about to launch its next flagship series at an event on February 12. The launch of the upcoming Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 before that of the Mi 10 would make the Galaxy S10 successor the first Snapdragon 865 sporting phone.

Regardless, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the new processor. In fact, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 865 is reportedly the reason that pushed the Xiaomi Mi 10 launch to mid-February. The Mi 10 launching in February also maintains the rhythm of Xiaomi’s flagship launches. The brand launched its last flagship phone, the Mi 9 on February 20 2019. Hence, the Mi 10 could launch around the same date.

Mi 10 expected specifications

Apart from the Snapdragon 856, the Mi 10 is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera in a quad-camera setup. According to rumored specifications, a high refresh rate OLED panel and 66W fast charging could be included in the phone. Xiaomi is also expected to provide a premium metal body design along with elements like an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides this, there isn’t a lot known about the Xiaomi Mi 10 yet. The rumors of the phone featuring Xiaomi’s under-display camera technology are still not confirmed. It is still unknown if Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 in India. The brand’s last flagship launched in the country was the Mi 5.

Since then, Xiaomi has resorted to sticking with its Redmi series of budget to mid-range devices in India. Another strategy the brand might use is to rebrand the Mi 10 into a Redmi series device and launch it here. This was the case with the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, which were rebranded Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro smartphones.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 9:49 AM IST

