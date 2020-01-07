comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 AnTuTu benchmarks reveal features, specs | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted online ahead of official launch

Reports claim that the Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch ahead of the likes of Samsung Galaxy S11 later this month. In the meantime, an AnTuTu listing gives us a glimpse at its specs and features.

  Published: January 7, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 main

Xiaomi Mi 10, the much-anticipated smartphone, has just surfaced on AnTuTu benchmarks. The new listing reveals some important specifications about the upcoming smartphone. It also reveals the AnTuTu scores of Xiaomi Mi 10, giving us a hint about what to expect.

The listing confirms that Xiaomi Mi 10 will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, GSMArena reports. The company will likely launch the smartphone with different RAM and storage combinations. The new chipset offers a 15 percent performance increase in the benchmark tests, compared to its predecessor.

The listing reveals that the device has garnered a total score of 560,217. The CPU scores 180,123, while the GPU scored 210,371. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by any Android smartphone to date. In fact, these numbers are similar to the likes of last year’s Apple A13 Bionic chipset.

These are impressive numbers by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, although it is better to wait for the actual retail models to see whether these scores hold in real-life situations. The Snapdragon 865 chipset features a Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. It also has three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, it has four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Expected Features and Specifications

As per previous rumors, Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphones will come in two different variants, called Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, it won’t be much different. The only difference between the two models could be in its battery capacity and camera setup. They will share the same processor, display with identical screen size and MIUI version.

For imaging, the Mi 10 could feature a quad rear camera setup with the primary being a 64-megapixel sensor, while the Mi 10 Pro might have the 108-megapixel sensor. The leak also reveals that the Mi 10 will come with a 4,500mAh battery.

  Published Date: January 7, 2020 1:00 PM IST

