Xiaomi is set to make big announcements in its home market today. At an event in China today, Xiaomi will introduce the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone and MIUI 12. Ahead of the launch, we already know that Mi 10 Youth Edition is the same device as the Mi 10 Lite 5G available in Europe. While the Mi 10 Youth Edition is likely to be restricted to Chinese market, MIUI 12 will become available in other markets as well. As a result, the announcement today becomes important. Here is what to expect. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G price leaked ahead of April 27 launch; check details

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: Expected Price and Specifications

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Mi 10 Youth Edition will launch in four different variants. The base model is tipped to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be priced at RMB 2,299 (around Rs 24,800). The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,499 (around Rs 27,000). The 8GB RAM variant with either 128GB or 256GB storage will be available for RMB 2,699 (around Rs 29,100) and RMB 2,999 (around Rs 32,330) respectively. Also Read - MIUI 12 new leak reveals new Notes app with to-do quick entry function

Xiaomi will reportedly offer the smartphone in four different colors. This includes the Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and BlueBerry. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Xiaomi has teased use of the Samsung display with 4,300,000:1 contrast ratio. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, which features integrated 5G modem. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27; tipped to bring new privacy protection

The Mi 10 Youth Edition is tipped to differ from Mi 10 Lite 5G in the camera department. The company has released a teaser that shows quad rear camera setup with 50x digital zoom. It is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an ultra wide-angle camera. It is not expected to feature a periscope lens for zoom but that 50x zoom will be an interesting addition. There will be 16-megapixel front houses in a waterdrop-style notch. It will pack a 4,160mAh battery and run MIUI 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Expected Features and Release date

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will be the first smartphone to ship with MIUI 12. At the event today, Xiaomi will unveil the new version of its forked skin for Android. With MIUI 12, Xiaomi seems to be preparing for a more consistent user experience. It will eliminate all the inconsistencies seen on MIUI 11 right now. One of the significant changes is expected to come in the form of the same font for the system as well as the status bar.

Apart from these changes, Xiaomi is also preparing a big revamp for the user interface with the release of MIUI 12. There are claims that Xiaomi will release the update for a total of 40 devices. One report claimed that the roll out will begin immediately after the launch today. With the new version, we are looking at Dark Mode 2.0, a revamped Settings interface, new digital wellbeing features and improved gesture interface.