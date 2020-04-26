comscore Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G price leaked ahead of launch | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G price leaked ahead of April 27 launch; check details

The Mi 10 Youth Edition is also set to be the first Xiaomi phone to come with the MIUI 12 skin out of the box.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G was one of the most awaited affordable 5G smartphones when it launched last month in Europe. The phone is set to launch shortly in China as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition on April 27. Ahead of its launch, we now have the leaked pricing of the phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G TENAA certification reveals key specifications; check details

As per a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91Mobiles, the Chinese prices for all Mi 10 Youth Edition will start at CNY 2,299 (about Rs 24,800) As per the reports, the brand is also set to launch a few more products along with the Mi 10 Youth Edition. These are the Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition and the new RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition Notebooks. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update for the fourth time

Mi 10 Youth Edition Specifications

The Mi 10 Youth Edition, a rebranded Mi 10 Lite will feature a using a 6.57-inch 2400 x 1080 resolution AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch on top. The water-drop notch over a punch-hole setup is surprising, considering Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 series has also adopted the pill-shaped notch already. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. Further, there is a 4GB+64GB variant, 6GB+128GB variant and  the highest 8GB+256GB variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online; share more details about the display, camera, and colors

For the camera, there is a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera. However, the other three lenses in the module are still a mystery. On the front is a single 16-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition/ Lite comes with a 4060mAh battery, and no information on its charging capabilities is officially available yet. The smartphone is thin at 7.98mm and weighs just 192 grams. The phone is also set to be the first Xiaomi phone to come with the MIUI 12 update.

Pricing

As per the report the Mi 10 Youth Edition will launch in four RAM and storage variants in China. The base variant will have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This variant will cost Rs CNY 2,299, lesser than what the base variant of the Mi 10 Lite 5G costs in Europe. Next is the 6GB + 128GB variant which will cost CNY 2,499 (about Rs 27,000).

The 8GB+ 128GB variant will cost CNY 2,699 (about Rs 29,000). Lastly, the 8GB+256GB variant which is the top model will cost CNY 2,999 (about Rs 32,300). The phone will be available in four color options. These are pink peach, orange storm, green tea, and blueberry.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2020 4:59 PM IST

