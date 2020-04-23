Xiaomi will launch its Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone on April 27 in China. The invites are already out and some reports have revealed key details about the phone. The latest one in the list reveals more information about the camera, and this time its from Xiaomi itself. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G posters surface online; share more details about the display, camera, and colors

Just days ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has teased the Mi 10 Youth camera module as well as the features in a promotional poster and a mini promo video (via GizmoChina). The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup where the sensors will be placed on a rectangular module in the top-left corner of the back panel. Also Read - Xiaomi, Redmi bootloader unlocking won’t void your warranty, but here’s what will

As per Xiaomi, the The company Mi 10 Youth Edition camera setup will consist of a high-definition primary camera, a wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a 50x pro-level periscope zoom. This camera will offer 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x ultra-far zoom. The Chinese company has also shared the camera samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition. These also highlight the 50x periscope zoom. It is noted that the camera will features split OIS for more stability. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch

Last time around, a bunch of posters were released by the company suggesting that the new phone will be available in several color options. The Mi 10 Youth Edition could be available in four color options including Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, and Blue Berry.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 family already includes Mi 10 5G and Mi 10 Pro 5G phones. A smartphone with M2002J9E model number was recently spotted on China’s 3C certifications website, and it is believed to be the upcoming Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G phone. The listing claimed that this Mi 10 phone will offer support for 22.5W fast charger.

Features Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi MI 10 Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 OS Android v10 (Q) Android v10 (Q) Display 6.67″ AMOLED Screen Display TUV Rheinland low blue-light certification-2340×1080 FHD+ 6.67″ AMOLED Display TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification-2340 x 1080 FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB + 256GB 8GB + 256GB Rear Camera 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 8MP 10x hybrid zoom lens + 12MP Portrait lens + 20MP ultra wide-angle 108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens Front Camera 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera 20MP Ultra-clear Front Camera Battery 4500mAh 4780mAh