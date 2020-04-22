comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch

News

A bunch of posters has been released by the company, suggesting that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition will be available in several color options.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 4:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi will reportedly launch its Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone on April 27 in its home country. This 5G device might be different from Mi 10 Lite 5G version. Previous posters have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will feature a periscope 50x zoom lens. Now, a bunch of posters has been released by the company, suggesting that the new phone will be available in several color options.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition could be available in four color options, including Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, and Blue Berry. The exact details of the Mi 10 Youth Edition are currently unknown. Ahead of the launch, the reservation window is already in China. On the same day, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce MIUI 12.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will reportedly be the most affordable 5G smartphone. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 family already includes Mi 10 5G and Mi 10 Pro 5G phones. A smartphone with M2002J9E model number was recently spotted on China’s 3C certifications website, and it is believed to be the upcoming Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G phone. The listing claimed that this Mi 10 phone will offer support for 22.5W fast charger.

In Europe, the brand has already launched a Mi 10 Lite device with 5G. The Youth Edition could share some features with this smartphone. The European edition comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and is backed by 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It might use the same 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. But the rest of the setup might be different to accommodate the periscope lens. However, Xiaomi MIUI 12 could be the real star at this launch event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 4:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges
Gaming
Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

News

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi reportedly working on a clamshell-like foldable phone

News

Xiaomi reportedly working on a clamshell-like foldable phone
Redmi K30i launch tipped, could be cheapest 5G phone for the company

News

Redmi K30i launch tipped, could be cheapest 5G phone for the company

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के बावजूद Mi 10 सीरीज के 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

iQOO Neo 3 सुपर फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कुछ ही मिनटों में होगा फुल चार्ज

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच व्हाट्सएप ने जोड़ा नया स्टीकर पैक, जानिए खास बातें

iPhone 12 सीरीज के प्रोडक्शन में हो सकती है देरी, iPhone SE Plus के लंबा हो सकता है इंतजार

आरोग्य सेतू एप के जरिए सामने आए तीन कोरोना संक्रमित संदिग्ध

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
News
Zomato mandates Aarogya Setu app for all its delivery partners
Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster

News

Oppo Reno 3A specifications and features leaked by tipster
iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3

News

Android 10 update rolled out for Nokia 2.3
Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty

News

Xiaomi bootloader unlocking does not void warranty