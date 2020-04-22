Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition color options revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi will reportedly launch its Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone on April 27 in its home country. This 5G device might be different from Mi 10 Lite 5G version. Previous posters have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will feature a periscope 50x zoom lens. Now, a bunch of posters has been released by the company, suggesting that the new phone will be available in several color options.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition could be available in four color options, including Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, and Blue Berry. The exact details of the Mi 10 Youth Edition are currently unknown. Ahead of the launch, the reservation window is already in China. On the same day, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce MIUI 12.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G will reportedly be the most affordable 5G smartphone. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 family already includes Mi 10 5G and Mi 10 Pro 5G phones. A smartphone with M2002J9E model number was recently spotted on China’s 3C certifications website, and it is believed to be the upcoming Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G phone. The listing claimed that this Mi 10 phone will offer support for 22.5W fast charger.

In Europe, the brand has already launched a Mi 10 Lite device with 5G. The Youth Edition could share some features with this smartphone. The European edition comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and is backed by 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It might use the same 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. But the rest of the setup might be different to accommodate the periscope lens. However, Xiaomi MIUI 12 could be the real star at this launch event.