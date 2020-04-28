Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could be launched globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom. Qualcomm’s latest press release for Quick Charge 3+ says that Mi 10 Lite Zoom will be one of the first phones in the world with the integrated tech. While Xiaomi is yet to announce this device, it will likely be the global version of the latest Mi 10 Youth Edition. The latter was launched yesterday with Snapdragon 765G in China.

Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Snapdragon 765-powered devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition price in China starts from RMB 2,099, which is around Rs 22,600. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Read on to know more about this device.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: Full specifications

The Mi 10 Youth Edition also packs a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, which features an integrated 5G modem. The new edition of Mi 10 offers a 4,160mAh battery. The device ships with MIUI 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with a 16-megapixel front camera, which is for the selfies. At the back of the phone, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. It offers support for 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition doesn’t sport a trending punch-hole display design. Instead, it features a waterdrop-style notch design. The latest Xiaomi smartphone comes with large sound cavity speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports Bluetooth as well as NFC. It comes in four different colors, including Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and BlueBerry.