comscore Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom
News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom

News

While Xiaomi is yet to announce Mi 10 Lite Zoom device, it will likely be the global version of the latest Mi 10 Youth Edition.

  • Published: April 28, 2020 6:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could be launched globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom. Qualcomm’s latest press release for Quick Charge 3+ says that Mi 10 Lite Zoom will be one of the first phones in the world with the integrated tech. While Xiaomi is yet to announce this device, it will likely be the global version of the latest Mi 10 Youth Edition. The latter was launched yesterday with Snapdragon 765G in China.

Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Snapdragon 765-powered devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition price in China starts from RMB 2,099, which is around Rs 22,600. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Read on to know more about this device.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: Full specifications

The Mi 10 Youth Edition also packs a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, which features an integrated 5G modem. The new edition of Mi 10 offers a 4,160mAh battery. The device ships with MIUI 12 out of the box.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for Snapdragon 765-powered devices

Also Read

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for Snapdragon 765-powered devices

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with a 16-megapixel front camera, which is for the selfies. At the back of the phone, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. It offers support for 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition doesn’t sport a trending punch-hole display design. Instead, it features a waterdrop-style notch design. The latest Xiaomi smartphone comes with large sound cavity speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports Bluetooth as well as NFC. It comes in four different colors, including Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and BlueBerry.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2020 6:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked
Wearables
Realme Smartwatch images, design, specifications, key information leaked
Casio G-Shock NASA Edition costs just $130

Wearables

Casio G-Shock NASA Edition costs just $130

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices

OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details

News

OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details

The Last of Us Part 2 spoilers including plot details leak online

Gaming

The Last of Us Part 2 spoilers including plot details leak online

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices

OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details

Noise Shots X5 Pro earbuds launched in India

WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on your phone

How To

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on your phone
Xiaomi starts working on MIUI 13 after launching MIUI 12 custom skin

News

Xiaomi starts working on MIUI 13 after launching MIUI 12 custom skin
Best Phone Under 40000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगा ट्विस्टिंग कैमरा, कंपनी ने फाइल किया पेटेंट

Samsung A71 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, हैकर्स नहीं लगा पाएंगे इसमें सेंध

Dish TV और d2h की MX Player से पार्टनरशिप, स्मार्ट सेट-टॉप बॉक्स यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

Oppo A92 स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

WhatsApp के लेटेस्ट अपडेट में iPhones यूजर्स 8 मैंबर्स के साथ कर पाएंगे ग्रुप कॉल

Latest Videos

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition could launch globally as Mi 10 Lite Zoom
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ announced for SD765 devices
OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details

News

OnePlus Z tipped to launch in July: Check details
Noise Shots X5 Pro earbuds launched in India

News

Noise Shots X5 Pro earbuds launched in India
WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration

News

WhatsApp set to get Facebook Messenger Rooms integration