Xiaomi recently launched Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones in its home country and now, the company has launched Mi 10 Youth Edition. The key highlights of the handset are 6.57-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G support, and more. The latest Mi 10 phone also offers a quad rear camera setup, which supports 50x digital zoom. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition price starts from RMB 2,099, which is around Rs 22,600. Read on to find out more about Mi 10 Youth Edition’s sale, full specifications, price, and availability.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: Price, sale details

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 22,600), whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost RMB 2,299 (roughly Rs 24,750). There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 26,900). Xiaomi will also be selling the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which will be available for RMB 2,799 (approx Rs 30,130). Interested buyers can purchase the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition on April 30 in China.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition: Full specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with a 16-megapixel front camera, which is for the selfies. At the back of the phone, there is a 48-megapixel main camera. It offers support for 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Xiaomi will be selling the device in four different colors, including Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and BlueBerry.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition also packs a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, which features an integrated 5G modem. The latest Xiaomi smartphone comes with large sound cavity speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports Bluetooth as well as NFC.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. The Mi 10 Youth Edition doesn’t sport a trending punch-hole display design. Instead, it features a waterdrop-style notch design. The new edition of Mi 10 offers a 4,160mAh battery. The device ships with MIUI 12 out of the box.