comscore Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, new charging pad launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad, and more launched
News

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad, and more launched

News

Xiaomi shared the details, design, and demonstrations regarding the products during the launch. Let’s check out the details regarding all the three Xiaomi charging devices here.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 7:05 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger

Xiaomi has just launched a number of devices at its 10th-anniversary event. We have already covered information around the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the Mi TV LUX Transparent TV. In addition, we also covered the information around the Redmi K30 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. Beyond these, the company also launched some smartphone charging related products to go with the Mi 10 Ultra. These products include the Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad, and 55W Wireless charging stand. The company shared the details, design, and demonstrations regarding the products during the launch. Let’s check out the details regarding all the three Xiaomi charging devices here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi launches 100W car charger, and more; details

According to the announcement, the company revealed a 100W car charger. This will go hand in hand with the 120W charging capable Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. According to the claims, the Mi 100W Car charger is priced at 99RMB. It features USB Type-C and Type-A ports along with a maximum output of 68W which charging both devices. The Type-A port caps at 18W while Type-C port can give a maximum of 100W. Xiaomi claims that the Type-C port on the charger can charge the Mi 10 Ultra from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes. This device will go on sale starting from August 18. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 new Onyx Black variant launched for global markets

Watch: Mi 10 5G Review

The second product to land in the market is the Mi 20W Smart Tracking charging pad. This is the promised “wireless charging pad” that does not require the user for any precise alignment. Instead, all you have to do is place the device on the pad and it will start charging the device. As part of the demonstration, the pad features a visible “dot of light”. This dot traces the device on the pad and then starts charging it. Xiaomi has priced the device at 499 RMB. The pad comes in white color and can charge 2 devices at the same time. Also Read - Xiaomi India launches MIUI 12; Here is when these Mi and Redmi devices will get the update

Xiaomi 20W Smart Tracking charging pad

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

Finally, we get the Mi 55W Wireless charging stand in Black color with a “Gold” color base. It seems somewhat similar to the wireless charging stand available in the Indian market. We get an LED in the base to indicate when the device is charging. The stand will support and charge all Xiaomi devices with Wireless charging feature. Xiaomi has also added support for the Extended Power Profile (EPP). The company has priced it at 199RMB, the same amount that one pays for the current 30W charging stand.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 7:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
News
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Review

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

Most Popular

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: पावरफुल बैटरी और कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Mivi M80 DuoPods मेक इन इंडिया ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 2999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन हुए फ्लिपकार्ट पर लिस्ट, जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया MIUI 12, इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा सबसे पहले अपडेट

Redmi G Gaming Laptop इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स!

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
News
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

News

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch
ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

News

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers