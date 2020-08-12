Xiaomi has just launched a number of devices at its 10th-anniversary event. We have already covered information around the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the Mi TV LUX Transparent TV. In addition, we also covered the information around the Redmi K30 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. Beyond these, the company also launched some smartphone charging related products to go with the Mi 10 Ultra. These products include the Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad, and 55W Wireless charging stand. The company shared the details, design, and demonstrations regarding the products during the launch. Let’s check out the details regarding all the three Xiaomi charging devices here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi launches 100W car charger, and more; details

According to the announcement, the company revealed a 100W car charger. This will go hand in hand with the 120W charging capable Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. According to the claims, the Mi 100W Car charger is priced at 99RMB. It features USB Type-C and Type-A ports along with a maximum output of 68W which charging both devices. The Type-A port caps at 18W while Type-C port can give a maximum of 100W. Xiaomi claims that the Type-C port on the charger can charge the Mi 10 Ultra from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes. This device will go on sale starting from August 18.

The second product to land in the market is the Mi 20W Smart Tracking charging pad. This is the promised "wireless charging pad" that does not require the user for any precise alignment. Instead, all you have to do is place the device on the pad and it will start charging the device. As part of the demonstration, the pad features a visible "dot of light". This dot traces the device on the pad and then starts charging it. Xiaomi has priced the device at 499 RMB. The pad comes in white color and can charge 2 devices at the same time.

Finally, we get the Mi 55W Wireless charging stand in Black color with a “Gold” color base. It seems somewhat similar to the wireless charging stand available in the Indian market. We get an LED in the base to indicate when the device is charging. The stand will support and charge all Xiaomi devices with Wireless charging feature. Xiaomi has also added support for the Extended Power Profile (EPP). The company has priced it at 199RMB, the same amount that one pays for the current 30W charging stand.