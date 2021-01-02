comscore Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch on January 5: Specs and price | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi 10i is all set to launch in India on January 5. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India website, Mi.com and Mi stores across India.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Representative Image

Xiaomi is gearing up to host its first virtual launch event of 2021. The company is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi 10i in the country on January 5, it previously announced. Ahead of the official announcement, many details have been revealed about the Mi smartphone. Besides the unconfirmed rumours and leaks, Xiaomi has also confirmed some details about the upcoming Mi 10i. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will be available on Amazon India website once it goes official in the country. The sale date hasn’t been announced as yet. The e-commerce giant has created a dedicated landing page for the product and is visible to everyone now. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the next Mi phone so far. Also Read - Redmi 9T rumored to be launched on 8 January, more Xiaomi phones to be launched early 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10i specs, price

The dedicated Amazon landing page reveals some of the key details about the smartphone. It is confirmed that the Mi 10i will come packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor and a brand new camera setup. The phone will feature a 108MP primary sensor, the company has already confirmed. Details of other camera sensors are yet to be revealed as yet. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro reference in latest MIUI Gallery app hints at imminent launch

Some rumours making rounds on the internet suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 10i could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G, which launched in China a few months ago. Some other rumours suggest that the Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.7-inches IPS LCD screen with 120hz refresh rate and 4820mAh battery paired with fast charging support. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone will be its 5G compatibility.

A report coming from Times Now suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi10i will be priced under the price bracket of Rs 25,000. We suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the company to reveal the final price.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2021 7:27 PM IST

